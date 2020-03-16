Advanced search

Coronavirus: Elstree Studios stops stages being used with audiences

PUBLISHED: 20:16 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:17 16 March 2020

The Hertsmere Borough Council-owned Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. Picture: supplied by Elstree Studios.

The Hertsmere Borough Council-owned Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. Picture: supplied by Elstree Studios.

Archant

Studio bosses at Elstree have taken ‘robust measures’ in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Hertfordshire’s Elstree Studios are currently monitoring daily the Government instructions and guidelines concerning health and safety following the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the management of the Hertsmere Borough Council-owned studios in Borehamwood have decided to stop the Elstree Studios stages being used with audiences and the Studios being used for events.

Elstree Studios managers are determined to reduce the risks of contracting the virus at the Shenley Road site by taking robust measures.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios, said: “Whilst we are currently taking strict measures to safeguard the people working on site, we are fully aware that an outbreak at the Studios could at any time happen and this could mean that we close and quarantine the areas.

“A number of our clients have closed their offices on site for a number of weeks and we are taking advice daily.”

The Crown, Strictly Come Dancing, The Chase, and Pointless have all been filmed at Elstree Studios.

Visit www.elstreestudios.co.uk for more about Elstree Studios.

