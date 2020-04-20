Coronavirus: New hospital ward installation vehicles using Elstree Studios

Vehicles containing materials for a new emergency ward at Barnet Hospital are using Elstree Studios as a secure holding area.

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Hertsmere Borough Council-owned studios has provided space for vehicles to park.

The new ward at the North London hospital will provide essential beds for patients.

With the current social distancing measures put into place, Elstree Studios’ car park and space has meant that vehicles and modules are sent to the hospital in a scheduled order, making the installation as organised and contact-free as possible.

Roger Morris, managing director of Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, said: “It’s important that we all play our part in helping our NHS at this frightening time and I hope that this terrible situation with this uncontrolled pandemic will ensure that we all focus our resources and strategic thinking in the future to protect and respect our health workers and NHS.

“These units go to help those with non-COVID-19-related health issues allowing the established wards at the hospital to focus on COVID-19.”

