Advanced search

Crooners on stage in musical comedy at the Arena

PUBLISHED: 18:06 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 08 March 2020

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Jonathan Chamberlain

A rip-roaring comedy music show with a splendiferous injection of Big Band swing is coming to St Albans.

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan ChamberlainCrooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Fans of the Rat Pack and the American Song Book are being offered a very British alternative when Crooners arrives at The Alban Arena on Friday, March 13.

Crooners has been wowing audiences with its witty and exhilarating show full of hilarious one-liners, laugh-out-loud silliness, outrageous tap routines and superb musical numbers with the outstanding nine-piece The Mini Big Band live on stage.

The show follows three quintessentially British performers paying homage to the music of the great crooners with a very British return to variety and the song and dance man.

Expect music from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Matt Monro, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin and more, including great songs such as Fly Me to the Moon, Mr Bojangles, Beyond the Sea, L.O.V.E and Mack the Knife.

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan ChamberlainCrooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Tickets cost £22, £20 and £10.

To book tickets, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan ChamberlainCrooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan ChamberlainCrooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire couple return from Tenerife hotel coronavirus lockdown

The couple have now returned home after spending more than a week being quarantined in Tenerife. Picture: Court Amys

All lanes closed on A1(M) northbound after crash between Welwyn and Stevenage

The A1(M) northbound was closed for three hours following the collision. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Circus of Horrors set to thrill St Albans audience

The Circus of Horrors 25th Anniversary Tour can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Crooners on stage in musical comedy at the Arena

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain

Auditions for We Will Rock You in St Albans

We Will Rock You auditions will be held at The Alban Arena in St Albans,

Tewin author releases first book focusing on growing up with vision impairment

Eastenders actor Jake Wood gets his copy signed by Vicki. Picture: Supplied

Go Back to the 80s with Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp brings his Back to the 80s club night to Watford. Picture: supplied by Sonic PR
Drive 24