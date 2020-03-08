Crooners on stage in musical comedy at the Arena

Crooners, a rip-roaring comedy music show, comes to The Alban Arena in St Albans on Friday, March 13. Picture: Jonathan Chamberlain Jonathan Chamberlain

A rip-roaring comedy music show with a splendiferous injection of Big Band swing is coming to St Albans.

Fans of the Rat Pack and the American Song Book are being offered a very British alternative when Crooners arrives at The Alban Arena on Friday, March 13.

Crooners has been wowing audiences with its witty and exhilarating show full of hilarious one-liners, laugh-out-loud silliness, outrageous tap routines and superb musical numbers with the outstanding nine-piece The Mini Big Band live on stage.

The show follows three quintessentially British performers paying homage to the music of the great crooners with a very British return to variety and the song and dance man.

Expect music from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Matt Monro, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin and more, including great songs such as Fly Me to the Moon, Mr Bojangles, Beyond the Sea, L.O.V.E and Mack the Knife.

Tickets cost £22, £20 and £10.

To book tickets, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

