Welcome to Paradise! CBBC show One Zoo Three to feature wildlife park’s brothers

Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Tyler Whitnall, Aaron and Cam, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park is set to get its own CBBC show.

The series called One Zoo Three will follow the extraordinary and hilarious lives of brothers Cam, Tyler and Aaron Whitnall.

They live and work at their family zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne.

Having grown up with many of the 800 exotic animals that share their home, the brothers have a very special connection with these rare and endangered residents.

Paradise Wildlife Park is a family-run zoo and the CBBC TV show will follow the daily tasks these zoo brothers take on, from playing with bacon bubbles to cleaning out the tapir toilet!

Cam Whitnall and one of Paradise Wildlife Park's meerkats. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Cam Whitnall and one of Paradise Wildlife Park's meerkats. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

As well as the daily fun that comes with living on a zoo, young viewers will be able to meet the fabulously furry faces of PWP’s 800 plus animal residents.

Full of character and quirks, One Zoo Three will be the perfect after school viewing.

Tyler Whitnall, director of Paradise Wildlife Park and star of One Zoo Three, said: “We hope our supporters and the UK public love our show One Zoo Three!

“It’s an amazing programme that will hopefully showcase the very best of what working at a zoo is all about.

Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Aaron, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Aaron, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

“I feel very privileged to grow up on site at Paradise Wildlife Park alongside my two brothers and cannot wait to share our message of animal welfare to the nation.”

While providing fun, light-hearted entertainment for children, PWP officials hope the show raises some awareness for the park and conservation.

Every time someone visits Paradise Wildlife Park, they are supporting the charity through tickets sales and any on-site purchases they make.

In turn, those funds will be then used to upkeep the park and to help support all the wildlife charities Paradise partners with across the world.

Paradise’s PR officer Anna Tank added: “We hope that One Zoo Three sheds a more positive light on zoos and wildlife parks.

“The industry as a whole has experienced much controversy in regards to the welfare of zoo animals.

“However, the modernisation of zoos have brought about new levels of animal welfare and husbandry that was hardly considered in the past.

“We hope that One Zoo Three shows all the good zoos do for animals and how they are paramount for conserving our planet’s species.”

