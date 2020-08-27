Advanced search

Welcome to Paradise! CBBC show One Zoo Three to feature wildlife park’s brothers

PUBLISHED: 11:22 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 August 2020

Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Tyler Whitnall, Aaron and Cam, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Tyler Whitnall, Aaron and Cam, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire’s Paradise Wildlife Park is set to get its own CBBC show.

CBBC series One Zoo Three will follow the Whitnall brothers at Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park.CBBC series One Zoo Three will follow the Whitnall brothers at Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park.

The series called One Zoo Three will follow the extraordinary and hilarious lives of brothers Cam, Tyler and Aaron Whitnall.

They live and work at their family zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne.

Having grown up with many of the 800 exotic animals that share their home, the brothers have a very special connection with these rare and endangered residents.

Paradise Wildlife Park is a family-run zoo and the CBBC TV show will follow the daily tasks these zoo brothers take on, from playing with bacon bubbles to cleaning out the tapir toilet!

Cam Whitnall and one of Paradise Wildlife Park's meerkats. Picture: Paradise Wildlife ParkCam Whitnall and one of Paradise Wildlife Park's meerkats. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

As well as the daily fun that comes with living on a zoo, young viewers will be able to meet the fabulously furry faces of PWP’s 800 plus animal residents.

Full of character and quirks, One Zoo Three will be the perfect after school viewing.

Tyler Whitnall, director of Paradise Wildlife Park and star of One Zoo Three, said: “We hope our supporters and the UK public love our show One Zoo Three!

“It’s an amazing programme that will hopefully showcase the very best of what working at a zoo is all about.

Paradise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Aaron, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife ParkParadise Wildlife Park has a TV series coming to you soon on CBBC called 'One Zoo Three' following the lives of brothers Aaron, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, who live and work at their family zoo. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park

“I feel very privileged to grow up on site at Paradise Wildlife Park alongside my two brothers and cannot wait to share our message of animal welfare to the nation.”

While providing fun, light-hearted entertainment for children, PWP officials hope the show raises some awareness for the park and conservation.

Every time someone visits Paradise Wildlife Park, they are supporting the charity through tickets sales and any on-site purchases they make.

In turn, those funds will be then used to upkeep the park and to help support all the wildlife charities Paradise partners with across the world.

Paradise’s PR officer Anna Tank added: “We hope that One Zoo Three sheds a more positive light on zoos and wildlife parks.

“The industry as a whole has experienced much controversy in regards to the welfare of zoo animals.

“However, the modernisation of zoos have brought about new levels of animal welfare and husbandry that was hardly considered in the past.

“We hope that One Zoo Three shows all the good zoos do for animals and how they are paramount for conserving our planet’s species.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Car crash closes roundabouts in Welwyn Garden City

There has been a crash by the rounabouts on Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City.

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Car crash closes roundabouts in Welwyn Garden City

There has been a crash by the rounabouts on Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City.

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

9 things to do this August Bank Holiday weekend in Hertfordshire

St Albans Cathedral

Welwyn Garden City teenager robbed by two males who allegedly had knives

The image released by Welwyn Hatfield Police. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Residents ‘may not be evacuated’ as cladding could cause ‘large-scale fire spread’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Welwyn Garden City find out Southern League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season

Welwyn Garden City will face a trip to Wantage Town on the opening day of the 2020-2021 Southern League season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Scrapping ‘historical relic’ of Hertfordshire county and borough councils might lose democratic voice

David Williams, the new leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.