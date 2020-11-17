Top make-up and hair academy relocates to Elstree Studios

Brushstroke make-up course model Supplied by Elstree Studios

Aspiring make-up artists and hair stylists in Hertfordshire will be able to attend a new training facility opening at Elstree Studios.

The Elstree Studios site in 2020. The Elstree Studios site in 2020.

Brushstroke Make-Up and Hair Academy is coming to the production village at Elstree Studios.

Its north London facility is currently enrolling for courses starting March and September 2021, relocating from its previous home at Shepperton Studios.

Voted by The Stage as one of the “best training routes for getting into hair and make-up for stage and screen”, Brushstroke has been providing students with top quality accredited make-up courses for over 30 years.

It is accredited to offer BTEC, ITEC and VTCT qualifications, and will soon be offering the HND Level 5 qualification.

Brushstroke Make-up Academy in collaboration with BBC Brushstroke Make-up Academy in collaboration with BBC

Cheraine Bell, founder and principal of the academy, said: “I am so excited to be opening our new facilities in the world-class Elstree Studios.

“I would never have thought that when I was younger, going into the studios with my father, that I would now be running a make-up and hair academy from here later on in life.

“I would like to thank Roger Morris [Elstree Studios’ managing director] and his team for all their help and support and making us feel so welcome.”

Hertsmere-owned Elstree Studios is currently home to productions such as The Crown, the highly successful Netflix series.

BBC Studioworks also has a base at Elstree Studios, where it facilitates programmes such as The Chase, Pointless and Strictly Come Dancing.

Elstree MD Roger Morris said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the talented Brushstroke team and future students of Brushstroke Make-Up and Hair Academy.

“I have known Brushstroke for many years having worked with them previously at Teddington Studios and Shepperton Studios and it’s great to be back working with them again.’

Brushstroke graduate Olivia McMullen said: “I really recommend Brushstroke; the teachers are amazing and I gained so much experience.

“Since graduating from the two-year BTEC make-up and hair course, I have worked on ‘Mum’ Series 3 with tutor Juliette Tomes, then went straight on to EastEnders and I am now working on Call the Midwife.”

Brushstroke has a high success rate of academy alumni going on to have exciting careers within the creative industries.

Read more success stories like Olivia’s at https://brushstroke.co.uk/make-up-students/

To enquire about the Brushstroke courses for 2021, visit www.brushstroke.co.uk