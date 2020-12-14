Advanced search

Official Bridgerton trailer released for new Netflix series

14 December, 2020 - 19:13
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

© 2020 Netflix, Inc.

All is fair in love and war! New series Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on December 25 and the trailer has now been released.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

From Shondaland, the romantic and scandalous period drama includes scenes shot on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Netflix released the official trailer for the eight-part series today.

Season one follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the aristocratic Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL / NETFLIX 2020

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, and Julie Andrews voices the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who writes a high society scandal sheet.

The Bridgerton cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains.

Bridgerton can be seen only on Netflix from Christmas Day.

Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from December 25.Bridgerton can be seen on Netflix from December 25.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two Welwyn Hatfield celebs feature in Strictly Come Dancing Christmas countdown

Jake Wood and Janette Manrara's Salsa on Strictly in 2014. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Official Bridgerton trailer released for new Netflix series

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Special Christmas concert from Herts Jazz at the Maltings

The late Stan Tracey and grandson Ben Tracey. Picture: Herts Jazz Club

‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement

A statement from the Leader of Hertfordshire County Council about some parts of the county moving to Tier 3 has been released. Picture: HCC/PA

Engrossing best man’s speech at the Barn

Glyn Maxwell's The Best Man starring Danny Swanson was the Barn Theatre's first live-streaming Zoom event. Picture: Barn Theatre