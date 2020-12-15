Bridgerton: Julie Andrews says some ‘scathing things’ as Lady Whistledown

Meet the Bridgertons. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020 © 2020 Netflix, Inc.

Dame Julie Andrews voices Lady Whistledown, the narrator of forthcoming Netflix series Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton with executive producer Chris Van Dusen on set for episode 8 of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton with executive producer Chris Van Dusen on set for episode 8 of Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, the sumptuous Bridgerton premieres on Netflix on Christmas Day – December 25.

But who is the mysterious Lady Whistledown in the raunchy Regency period drama?

The show’s biggest name is Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, who writes a gossip sheet – Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.

Executive producer and showrunner Chris Van Dusen said: “She is an absolute legend, and to this day, I still can’t believe I get to work with her.

“Her voice is just so singular. One thing I’m really excited for audiences to experience is hearing the things coming out of Julie Andrews’ mouth as Lady Whistledown because she is saying scathing things, but still in her bright, signature Julie Andrews way.

“It’s really brought the show together in such an amazing way and it’s been such a joy to watch.”

The casting of the Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music legend also delighted executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

The American television producer and creator of TV medical drama Grey’s Anatomy said: “I think at the top of the wishlist of life was Julie Andrews, but I don’t know if any of us believed that Julie Andrews would ever say yes.

Bridgerton executive producer Chris Van Dusen on set. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 Bridgerton executive producer Chris Van Dusen on set. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

“I think we felt that we should just ask and see what happens. To our amazement and delight, she said yes, which was wonderful.

“Lady Whistledown’s voice is that lovely voice of Julie Andrews, but the words that she’s speaking are not the words you’d expect to hear come out of Julie Andrews’ mouth. It’s exciting to hear.”

Executive producer Betsy Beers added: “What we desperately wanted for this voice was somebody who wasn’t heavy-handed.

“By having somebody with a lighter touch whose voice is totally recognisable and is associated with playing the most delightful human beings on earth, that seemed key.

Bridgerton series creator Chris Van Dusen. Picture: Netflix. Bridgerton series creator Chris Van Dusen. Picture: Netflix.

“You had to know who Lady Whistledown’s voice was because there’s something about finding an iconic voice where everybody now thinks, ‘Oh, now I’m safe, now I know where I am, now I know I’m in England’.

“She’s got some nasty dialogue, but she says it in the nicest possible way!

“Even in 1813, a gossip rag could ruin and rule your life. It’s like Twitter or TMZ. Everybody takes it seriously and that helps define the world in which they’re all living.

“Who else could define the world they’re living in but Julie freaking Andrews?”

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset warming up for this part in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset warming up for this part in Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Having Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown was also a thrill for Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

The Roots and For The People actor said: “I found out when I was on a train and I yelped. It was a literal yelp.

“The entire carriage turned around. I was in my gym gear because I had come from a boxing training session for the show and I was attempting to look very masculine and yet, I yelped.

“That’s how I found out that Julie Andrews was doing it. I was very pleased!”

Co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays love interest Daphne Bridgerton, added: “It was so exciting. I grew up with The Princess Diaries, and obviously Mary Poppins, and so it was incredible. I’m such a fan.”

Bridgerton show creator Chris Van Dusen can’t wait for audiences to see his spin on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels.

He said: “I’m just so excited for viewers to get to escape and fall in love with this world.

“I think if there was ever a time for some escape to happen, now would be it.

“I’m also excited for audiences to relate to these layered and complex characters, to laugh, and to cry, and to love right along with them.

“I can’t wait for audiences to hear Julie Andrews saying the most delicious non-Julie Andrews things.

“I’m also really excited for people to watch a period show that at times makes you forget you’re in the 19th century.

“It’s when you realise that all of these stories are actually timeless.

“What I want viewers to do when watching Bridgerton is to lose themselves in this unapologetically romantic world.

“At the end of the day, it’s a show about love and I don’t think there’s anything that could be more universal than that.”

• Bridgerton premieres only on streaming service Netflix on December 25.