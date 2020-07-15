Conservationist Giles stars in BBC Two’s Bears About The House

Mary the Sun Bear with Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

The director of conservation at Paradise Wildlife Park’s sister site The Big Cat Sanctuary stars in BBC Two programme Bears About The House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl

The first episode of Bears About The House airs on BBC Two this evening (Wednesday, July 15) at 8pm.

It stars Giles Clark and an adorable sun bear cub getting into all sorts of mischief.

In the nature documentary, Giles travels to Laos, south east Asia, to embark on his latest and fluffiest conservation mission.

Giles and Matt Hunt, CEO of Free the Bears, work together to build up the sanctuary and also help rear five-month-old sun bear Mary.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park’s Anna Tank said: “Mary was rescued by Free the Bears after her mother was killed in the wild and was spotted on the back of a truck to be sold into the illegal wildlife trade.”

Mary was found very malnourished and fragile, and desperately needed the care from the sanctuary.

Anna added: “The sad situation is that, across Asia, sun bears are sold into the illegal wildlife trade as trophy pets, used for traditional Asian medicine and restaurants.

“Over 10,000 bears are kept in cages in bear farms so that their desired body parts can be extracted for the highest bidder.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

“Giles and Free the Bears are committed to ending this cruelty within the illegal wildlife trade and are working with the government to end these bear farms.”

Join Giles Clark and sun bear Mary on BBC Two at 8pm on July 15 for the first episode of this amazing wildlife series.

Watch Mary achieve incredible life milestones and see how she grow into the adorable and mischievous bear cub she is today.

Bears About The House will be repeated on BBC Two on Saturday at 3.45pm.

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

The second episode of Bears About The House can be seen on BBC Two at 8pm on Wednesday, July 22.

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC

Mary the Sun Bear in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC Mary the Sun Bear in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC

Giles Clark and Mary the Sun Bear at the Free the Bears sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis Giles Clark and Mary the Sun Bear at the Free the Bears sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear, after her move to a large enclosure at the Free the Bears Sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear, after her move to a large enclosure at the Free the Bears Sanctuary in Laos. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Mary the Sun Bear, now living at the Free the Bears Sanctury in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis Mary the Sun Bear, now living at the Free the Bears Sanctury in Laos. Picture: BBC/Tom Jarvis

Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear, shortly after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann Mary the Sun Bear, shortly after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear, a few days after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann Mary the Sun Bear, a few days after being rescued from the illegal wildlife trade. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann

Mary the Sun Bear with Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl Mary the Sun Bear with Giles Clark in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Giles Clark with his wife Kathryn and Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/ Cherique Pohl Giles Clark with his wife Kathryn and Mary the Sun Bear in Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/ Cherique Pohl

Mary the Sun Bear, rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, at the Free The Bears Sanctuary in Laos in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl Mary the Sun Bear, rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, at the Free The Bears Sanctuary in Laos in the first episode of Bears About The House. Picture: BBC/Cherique Pohl

Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park Giles Clark with Mary the Sun Bear in BBC Two's Bears About The House. Picture: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Matt, CEO of Free the Bears, providing around-the-clock care for Mary the Sun Bear cub in his home in Laos. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann Matt, CEO of Free the Bears, providing around-the-clock care for Mary the Sun Bear cub in his home in Laos. Picture: BBC/Richard Mann