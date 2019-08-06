Strictly Come Dancing spot for ex-England footballer Alex Scott

Former England and Arsenal footballer Alex Scott has signed up for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2016

A second former international footballer with links to Welwyn Garden City will tackle this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James and England and Arsenal Ladies player Alex Scott filming in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James and England and Arsenal Ladies player Alex Scott filming in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

After ex-England, Watford, Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James was the first celebrity announced for Strictly 2019, former Arsenal player Alex Scott MBE was confirmed as the 12th celebrity contestant for the hit BBC One show.

Having retired from football last year, Alex, 34, is now a successful sports pundit and TV presenter.

She said: "I am absolutely buzzing to be signed up to Strictly.

"It's the show I've always wanted to do and I can't believe I'm finally going to be part of it."

She will line up on the Strictly dance floor alongside Welwyn Garden City's former England stopper David James, Olympic and world rowing champion James Cracknell, TV presenter Anneka Rice and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley.

On swapping football boots for dancing shoes, former England defender Alex added: "I'm super excited, but also terrified at the same time.

"The football pitch is a bit less glam than the ballroom, but I'm ready to try the sequins and dresses! Bring it on!"

As an attacking right back, Alex won more than 100 international caps and the Welwyn Garden City resident represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The former Arsenal captain is now a well-regarded pundit for BBC and Sky Sports and a regular on BBC's Match Of The Day.

Alex signed for the Gunners aged eight, and spent most of her career with the club, as well as enjoying a spell in America with Boston Breakers.

During her time at Arsenal she helped the London club achieve a domestic double of the FA Women's Cup and the FA Women's Premier League.

She was also a key figure in the historic quadruple season of 2006-07 in which Arsenal won four competitions, including the UEFA Women's Cup. Alex scored the winning goal of that two-legged European final against Swedish club Umeå.

Alex then led the team as captain for the 2014/15 season.

While playing for England, Alex travelled the world and she also represented Great Britain in Hope Powell's 2012 Olympics squad.

When she retired from international football in 2017, Alex was the second most-capped England player with 140 appearances.

Among her Lionesses highlights, she won silver at the 2009 UEFA Women's Euros and bronze at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Alex played at three World Cup finals and four Euros finals.

Since hanging up her boots in 2018, Alex has begun a successful broadcasting career.

She is a key member of BBC Sport's football broadcasting team and has become a regular face for Sky Sports football coverage.

Alex made history last August as the first female Sky pundit on a Sky Sports' Super Sunday and made waves as a fresh addition to the BBC World Cup commentary line-up.

The new series of Strictly starts in September.

