Rebecca: The plot of new Netflix film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel

What is forthcoming Netflix movie Rebecca about? Here’s a plot guide to the latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel.

“Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again.”

Starring Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s Lily James, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. lead Armie Hammer and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, movie Rebecca lands on streaming service Netflix on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

The new Mrs de Winter is unnamed – we never discover her first name – while the Rebecca of the film’s title actually refers to the first Mrs de Winter.

Naive and inexperienced, Lily James’ character begins to settle into the trappings of her new life.

However, she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper, Mrs Danvers, played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Hatfield House in Hertfordshire is one of the houses used for the inside on Manderley in the mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller directed by Ben Wheatley and based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 Gothic novel.

The film’s cast also includes Emmy Award-winning actress Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Mrs Van Hopper, the American aristocrat for whom Lily James’s character is paid to accompany on holiday in Monte Carlo at the start of the film.

Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes plays Beatrice Lacy, Maxim de Winter’s sister, while Sam Riley (Maleficent) is Jack Favell, Rebecca’s sleazy, scheming cousin.

Tom Goodman-Hill (The Imitation Game) stars as Frank Crawley, the manager of Manderley’s business affairs, Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown) plays Inspector Welch, and Bill Paterson (Fleabag) is Dr Baker.

