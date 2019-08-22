Watch The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing at outdoor cinema at Hatfield House

The Favourite will be screened at at The Luna Cinema at Hatfield House where most of the Oscar winning movie was shot on location. Luna Cinema

The Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing and Oscar-winning movie The Favourite can be seen at open-air cinema in Hatfield this week.

Outdoor cinema under the stars returns to the grounds of Hatfield House for three nights from this evening (Thursday).

You can see Olivia Colman's Oscar performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite at Hatfield House on Thursday, August 22.

Also starring Oscar-nominated Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos' bawdy historical romp was actually filmed on location at the Hertfordshire stately home in the spring of 2017.

Around 85 per cent of the acclaimed movie was shot at Hatfield House, with the Long Gallery, Marble Hall, the King James Drawing Room and Library among the rooms used by filmmakers.

The Jacobean mansion's glorious gardens and the Hatfield estate's park were also used by producers of the dark comedy drama set in early 18th century England.

There will be three outdoor cinema screenings at Hatfield House this week courtesy of The Luna Cinema.

Following The Favourite on Thursday, Hugh Jackman's musical extravaganza The Greatest Showman will be shown on Friday night.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner at Hatfield House on Saturday night when classic 80s favourite Dirty Dancing will be screened.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thelunacinema.com and www.hatfield-house.co.uk/event/luna-cinema/