Opera Live on Screen tickets for sale for Welwyn Garden City Campus West programme

PUBLISHED: 07:25 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 05 June 2019

A scene from The Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan at London Coliseum, an English National Opera production, directed by Jonathan Miller. Picture: Tristram Kenton

A scene from The Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan at London Coliseum, an English National Opera production, directed by Jonathan Miller. Picture: Tristram Kenton

©Tristram Kenton

Opera lovers in Hertfordshire are set for a feast of world class entertainment at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

For the first time ever, the cinema's Live on Screen programme will include broadcasts from the renowned New York Metropolitan Opera, as well as more screenings than ever - both live and encore - from the Royal Opera House.

The highly acclaimed English National Opera productions of The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado also make a welcome return to the WGC screen.

Another first for Campus West will be a broadcast from the breath-taking backdrop of the floating lakeside stage at the Bregenz Festival in Austria with a performance of Verdi's Rigoletto.

And no summer opera season would be complete without live broadcasts from the internationally famous Glyndebourne Festival, which this year includes the Fiona Shaw directed Cinderella, The Barber of Seville starring Danielle de Niese, and The Magic Flute, brought to fresh life by the distinguished director/design pairing of Barbe and Doucet.

Tickets for these are on now sale.

Campus West is home to a three screen independent cinema, soft play and the only purpose-built roller skating rink in Hertfordshire.

The venue's Live on Screen broadcasts - previously known as Event Cinema - include live, recorded and encore performances.

For full listings, or to book, visit www.campuswest.co.uk

Most Read

Hatfield care home in special measures after incident involving ‘serious injury’

St Christopher's has been rated inadequate by CQC. Picutre: Google Street View

Hatfield van caught fire this morning

A van in Hatfield caught fire earlier today. Picture: Adam Law

Welwyn Garden City group saves plants from compost bin

One of the plants at home in Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: All Aboarders.

Delays on A1(M) northbound near Welwyn Garden City after two lanes closed

Two lanes of the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City are closed causing delays. Picture: Archant

No trains to London King’s Cross or St Pancras over August bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains between Cambridge/Peterborough and London King's Cross (pictured) and London St Pancras International on the bank holiday weekend of August 24-26. Picture: Peter Alvey

