Opera Live on Screen tickets for sale for Welwyn Garden City Campus West programme

A scene from The Mikado by Gilbert and Sullivan at London Coliseum, an English National Opera production, directed by Jonathan Miller. Picture: Tristram Kenton ©Tristram Kenton

Opera lovers in Hertfordshire are set for a feast of world class entertainment at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City.

For the first time ever, the cinema's Live on Screen programme will include broadcasts from the renowned New York Metropolitan Opera, as well as more screenings than ever - both live and encore - from the Royal Opera House.

The highly acclaimed English National Opera productions of The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado also make a welcome return to the WGC screen.

Another first for Campus West will be a broadcast from the breath-taking backdrop of the floating lakeside stage at the Bregenz Festival in Austria with a performance of Verdi's Rigoletto.

And no summer opera season would be complete without live broadcasts from the internationally famous Glyndebourne Festival, which this year includes the Fiona Shaw directed Cinderella, The Barber of Seville starring Danielle de Niese, and The Magic Flute, brought to fresh life by the distinguished director/design pairing of Barbe and Doucet.

Tickets for these are on now sale.

Campus West is home to a three screen independent cinema, soft play and the only purpose-built roller skating rink in Hertfordshire.

The venue's Live on Screen broadcasts - previously known as Event Cinema - include live, recorded and encore performances.

● For full listings, or to book, visit www.campuswest.co.uk