Nick Cave solo Alexandra Palace concert to be shown at cinema in Welwyn Garden City

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City will be screening concert Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace. Picture: supplied by Campus West supplied by Campus West

A solo Nick Cave concert filmed in the cavernous Alexandra Palace is coming to a Welwyn Garden City cinema screen.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone At Alexandra Palace can be seen at Campus West next month.

Described as “the most beautiful and sombre performance he’s ever given” by The Telegraph, the concert was recorded in June as the UK slowly emerged from lockdown.

Following the extraordinary response to the online streaming event in July, audiences will have another chance to experience Idiot Prayer as it screens globally at cinemas.

You can see it at Campus West on Thursday, November 5 at 8pm.

Featuring Cave performing solo and alone on his piano, it was conceived as a reaction to the confinement and isolation of the preceding months.

Initially imagined as an online only event, fans will now be able to see the film as an extended cut featuring four unseen performances.

As well as Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds songs, he also performs tracks by Grinderman.

“It is a prayer into the void – alone at Alexandra Palace – a souvenir from a strange and precarious moment in history. I hope you enjoy it,” says Nick Cave.

The cinematic release of this remarkable and compelling film will be followed by an album on November 20, available on vinyl, CD and streaming services worldwide.

For more on concert, and to book tickets, visit www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema