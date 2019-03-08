Video

Years & Years to headline Newmarket Nights concert at racecourse

Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Supplied by Chuff Media.

Synth-pop trio Years & Years have been announced for this summer’s Newmarket Nights concerts.

Olly Alexander of Years & Years. The synth-pop band will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Olly Alexander of Years & Years. The synth-pop band will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.

The band – singer Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen – will headline at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, August 16 in a show confirmed this morning (Monday, March 11) by The Jockey Club Live.

Years & Years are one of the UK’s biggest breakthrough acts of recent years, having sold over 2.5 million albums and 15 million singles worldwide.

The London band’s acclaimed 2015 debut album Communion is a synth-pop gem and has gone platinum.

It reached number one in the UK charts and features tracks such as King, Shine, Desire and Eyes Shut.

Single King also topped the UK charts in 2015, and the accompanying video has been watched nearly 200million times on YouTube.

Communion propelled the band to four BRIT Awards nominations including British Group.

Its ambitious 2018 follow-up, Palo Santo, saw the band reach even greater heights, headlining London’s O2 Arena and embarking on a mammoth European tour, with single If You’re Over Me also reaching the top 10.

Starting 2019 on a high, Years & Years were once again nominated for British Group at the BRIT Awards, and clocked up their fifth top 10 single, featuring on the Jax Jones track Play.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, is excited the dance-pop trio will grace the July Course stage at Newmarket near Cambridge this summer.

She said: “Years & Years are one of Britain’s biggest musical success stories of the decade and have produced some of the most recognisable hits of recent years.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Olly, Mikey and Emre to the Newmarket Nights stage for the first time this summer for what we are sure will be an unforgettable show for their fans.”

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups of some of the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world’s most famous racecourses.

Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights are a staple in the region’s social calendar and last year hosted tens of thousands of fans of live music.

The events are renowned for combining a fun-filled evening at the races with a spectacular evening concert in the informal and relaxed open-air setting of the hallowed turf.

Newmarket Nights recently won the ‘Best Event for Groups’ at the prestigious 2018 Group Leisure & Travel Awards.

Tickets for Years & Years at Newmarket will go on sale at 8am on Wednesday, March 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a pre-sale available to customers at 8am on Tuesday, March 12.

Tickets are priced starting at £26.

All T&C’s are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

