Soul singer’s live Instagram performance for Welwyn Garden City-based charity Willow

PUBLISHED: 15:44 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 12 April 2020

Mica Paris will be performing the latest #StayHome Session for Willow live on the Welwyn Hatfield-based national charity's Instagram.



Willow

Soul singer Mica Paris will be performing a special concert live on Instagram for followers of Welwyn Hatfield-based charity Willow.

Following last week’s James Morrison solo set, Mica Paris will be the guest on Willow’s latest #StayHome Sessions.

The My One Temptation star will perform some of her favourite songs from her 30-year career on Willow’s Instagram feed tonight (Sunday) at 8pm.

A post on the Willow Foundation Instagram page read: “We can’t wait for tonight’s Willow #StayHome Session with Soul legend @mica_paris_soul.

“She will be performing some of her favourite songs from her 30 year career.

“Tune in to our Instagram Live this Sunday at 8pm to see the show.”

Mica Paris also posted on Instagram: “I am so excited to be performing LIVE on @WillowFoundation Instagram on Sunday night at 8pm UK time.”

If you missed it last week, you can watch Broken Strings and You Give Me Something singer James Morrison’s full performance for Willow on the charity’s IGTV.

Willow was founded by former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson and wife Megs in 1999 in memory of their daughter Anna, who died of cancer aged 31.

Now based in Welwyn Garden City town centre, Willow is the only UK charity that provides Special Days for seriously ill 16 to 40 year olds.

Visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk for more on Willow’s work.

