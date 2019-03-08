Wilkestock UK outdoor festival exclusive for Friday night headliners

Wilkestock Charity Music Festival Archant

Organisers have announced the Friday night headliner for a charity music festival taking place in the Hertfordshire countryside near Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

UK: Slipping in one more festival show end of the summer due, obviously, to overwhelming, ungovernable demand.

Tickets at https://t.co/gi5vkgMYXH @wilkestock pic.twitter.com/XHFYucfuPf — We Are Scientists (@wearescientists) May 30, 2019

We Are Scientists will top the bill on the opening night of this year's Wilkestock Festival at Frogmore Hill in August.

Their performance on Friday, August 30 will be an outdoor UK festival exclusive.

The band tweeted: "UK: Slipping in one more festival show end of the summer due, obviously, to overwhelming, ungovernable demand. Tickets at http://wilkestock.com @wilkestock"

The American rock group join previously announced Saturday headliners Slaves on the 2019 Wilkestock line-up.

The Wilkestock Charity Music Festival 2019 line-up The Wilkestock Charity Music Festival 2019 line-up

Promoters of the charity music event organised by the Wilkes family announced the second wave of bands performing at the festival last week.

As well as We Are Scientists, Scottish alternative rock band Fatherson, Willie J Healey, Honey Lung, and Red Rum Club have joined the bill.

A host of other bands have also been added across the various stages.

Very special guests for the Sunday have still to be announced.

The live bands are being booked for the third successive year by the Juicebox Live team who also put on gigs at The Horn in St Albans.

Wilkestock runs from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 at an intimate festival site north of Watton-at-Stone and east of Bragbury End in Frogmore Hill.

Festival organisers are once again donating all profits to blood cancer charity Bloodwise and Keswick Mountain Rescue.

Batch 1 tickets are on sale now via the Wilkestock website at www.wilkestock.com/tickets.html

Early bird tickets have already sold out.

Weekend camping and day ticket options are available.

For more on the festival, visit www.wilkestock.com/