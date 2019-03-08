Cream teas and live music at Mill Green Mill and Museum

Six on Sax performing at Mill Green Mill and Museum.

A saxophone sextet will provide the live music at Mill Green Mill and Museum this weekend.

Pop along to the Welwyn Hatfield heritage site on Sunday, August 4 to enjoy an afternoon tea and be entertained by a saxophone sextet.

Six on Sax will be performing at the museum between 2pm and 4pm.

As the name suggests, the group features six saxophonists.

They will be playing a variety of light music arranged in six parts.

Their repertoire includes blues, jazz, pop, film, swing and dance.

Members of the band are from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Essex.

The group includes Peter Flippant on baritone sax, while Jan Wood and John Arnell both play tenor sax.

Completing the line-up are alto sax players Cathryn Henderson and Ken Bareham, and Diane Croston on soprano sax.

Mill Green's famous cream teas will also be served from 2pm to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The scones are made in the museum's cottage kitchen, using the mill's own flour, and the cream teas are served by dedicated museum volunteers.

There will also be a selection of homemade tray bakes, cakes and cookies available, including some gluten free options.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, Welwyn Hatfield Council's executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "Come along to Mill Green on Sunday, August 4 for a delicious cream tea and entertainment from Six on Sax, who will be playing in the beautiful gardens.

"All proceeds from the cream teas go to supporting the museum in its exhibition and education programmes."

● For more information on events taking place at Mill Green Mill and Welwyn Roman Baths, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/museum