Advanced search

Walk-in tickets on sale for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth

PUBLISHED: 16:13 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 August 2020

Rick Astley will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On

Rick Astley will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On

supplied by Switched On

Pedestrian tickets are now available for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House.

Kaiser Chiefs will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched OnKaiser Chiefs will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On

The food and music event from the creators of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival is set to roll into Knebworth Park from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

The Garden Party was originally a drive-in only event, with music over the weekend provided by Rick Astley, Kaiser Chiefs, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Gabrielle, Soul II Soul, Stereo MC’s, and Basement Jaxx with a DJ set.

But organisers have now opened up the weekend to walk-in guests without a vehicle – provided they adhere to Government social bubble guidelines.

An update from organisers said: “If you don’t have a car or none of your mates fancy being the designated driver, don’t worry you don’t have to miss out – we’ve released a limited number of pedestrian passes!

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's pub will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September.Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's pub will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September.

“Rock up in a taxi or get dropped off at our designated drop off area and we’ll guide you safely to your walk-in socially distanced private garden.”

Each pedestrian garden has been designed for up to 10 people. Your ‘group’ must all arrive together.

The Friday night session at Knebworth – 6.30pm to 10.30pm – will feature sets by Judge Jules, Stereo MC’s and Basement Jaxx.

I Predict A Riot group Kaiser Chiefs and Soul II Soul are scheduled to play both Saturday sessions – in the afternoon from noon to 4pm and then in the evening from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

The early Sunday session is set to feature Craig Charles, Toploader and Scouting for Girls from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley and Dreams singer Gabrielle will play the Sunday evening session from 6pm to 10pm.

For more details, and to buy tickets, visit www.driveingardenparty.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Most Read

One in five Hertfordshire NHS staff have coronavirus antibodies

At West Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust  which operates Watford General Hospital (pictured)  34 per cent of the 2,790 staff tested were found to be positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents feel let down by plans to scrap Cockfosters car park

Cockfosters station. Supplied by Kate Bishop

New food waste caddy to be given to Welwyn Hatfield residents

Woman putting banana peel in recycling bio bin in the kitchen cabinet. Person in the house separating waste. Different trash can with colorful garbage bags.

Battle lines drawn in Welwyn Garden City as drivers and cyclists disagree on new temporary lane

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

‘Real gentleman’ and Potters Bar community stalwart dies

Brian Hamshere has died at the Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Ann Wood

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Derby joy for Knebworth Park as their young guns get better of Stevenage

Gareth Jones grabbed four wickets for Knebworth Park against Stevenage. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Walk-in tickets on sale for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth

Rick Astley will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: supplied by Switched On

New temporary cycle lane installed in Welwyn Garden City

Temporary cycle lanes on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Leighton Colegrave

South Mimms parish councillors all resign citing ‘personal attacks’

South Mymms Parish Council meetings take place in the village hall. Picture: Google Street View.

Pizza Express could lose 67 stores and 1,100 staff in restructuring move

Pizza Express in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and more could close as the chain looks set to cut 1,100 staff and 67 stores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA