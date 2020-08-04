Walk-in tickets on sale for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth

Rick Astley will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House.

Pedestrian tickets are now available for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House.

Kaiser Chiefs will play Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House.

The food and music event from the creators of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival is set to roll into Knebworth Park from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, September 13.

The Garden Party was originally a drive-in only event, with music over the weekend provided by Rick Astley, Kaiser Chiefs, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Gabrielle, Soul II Soul, Stereo MC’s, and Basement Jaxx with a DJ set.

But organisers have now opened up the weekend to walk-in guests without a vehicle – provided they adhere to Government social bubble guidelines.

An update from organisers said: “If you don’t have a car or none of your mates fancy being the designated driver, don’t worry you don’t have to miss out – we’ve released a limited number of pedestrian passes!

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's pub will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September.

“Rock up in a taxi or get dropped off at our designated drop off area and we’ll guide you safely to your walk-in socially distanced private garden.”

Each pedestrian garden has been designed for up to 10 people. Your ‘group’ must all arrive together.

The Friday night session at Knebworth – 6.30pm to 10.30pm – will feature sets by Judge Jules, Stereo MC’s and Basement Jaxx.

I Predict A Riot group Kaiser Chiefs and Soul II Soul are scheduled to play both Saturday sessions – in the afternoon from noon to 4pm and then in the evening from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

The early Sunday session is set to feature Craig Charles, Toploader and Scouting for Girls from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Never Gonna Give You Up chart-topper Rick Astley and Dreams singer Gabrielle will play the Sunday evening session from 6pm to 10pm.

For more details, and to buy tickets, visit www.driveingardenparty.com