Summer drive-in concert series announced for Welwyn Hatfield venue
PUBLISHED: 14:02 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 28 June 2020
Live Nation
A new drive-in concert series will be taking place in Welwyn Hatfield this summer featuring a host of big name acts.
Colesdale Farm in Northaw has been announced as the ‘London’ venue for the new Utilita Live From The Drive-In.
Live Nation Entertainment has announced a series of live summer drive-in shows situated across 12 venues in the UK, including Colesdale Farm in the Hertfordshire countryside near Potters Bar.
The leading live entertainment company is reimagining the concert experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy gigs in a one-of-a-kind drive-in setting from their own private individual viewing zones next to their cars.
Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK’s premier drive-in experience featuring a series of music concerts, theatre performances and family experiences this summer.
Shows planned for Northaw include gigs by acts as diverse as The Streets, Tom Grennan, Bjorn Again, Beverley Knight, Reef, Embrace, Jack Savoretti, Brand New Heavies, DJ Sigala, Dizzee Rascal, The Zutons, Gary Numan, classical crosssover artist Russell Watson, and KT Tunstall.
The groups and singers will perform live on stage backed by a full concert production that audiences can experience from the comfort of their designated area, with each vehicle appropriately distanced from the next.
Tickets for some shows have already gone on sale via LiveNation.co.uk.
Other gigs at the Northaw Road West site will go on general sale on Monday, June 29.
Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor said: “We are excited to bring Utilita Live From The Drive-In to fans across the UK.
“This outdoor concert series was created as a way to reimagine the live music experience during a time of social distancing by allowing fans to enjoy concerts in the safest way possible.
“Each event will comply with all official Government guidelines in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.”
Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley will kick off the season in Northaw on Thursday, August 6.
Taking place just a few miles from where Spandau were formed at Dame Alice Owen’s School in Potters Bar, expect to hear classic tunes such as Gold and True.
The final concert so far will be the newly announced gig by Scottish Suddenly I See singer-songwriter KT Tunstall on Monday, September 14.
In between those two concerts, music fans can enjoy everything from Boyzlife – the supergroup comprising of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden from boybands Boyzone and Westlife – on Monday, August 10, to Dizzee Rascal, the grime star and rapper best known for number one hit Bonkers, on Saturday, August 22.
Mike Skinner also brings his chart-topping project The Streets to the county on Tuesday, August 11.
Veteran new wave electronic-rock icon Gary Numan will no doubt perform number one hit Cars in the drive-in surroundings when he performs on Wednesday, September 2.
Cream Classical Ibiza will be bringing dance tunes from the White Isle to the Hertfordshire countryside on Friday, August 21, while two days later Bjorn Again will be belting out ABBA classics such as Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and Mamma Mia on the farmland situated on the B156 between Northaw and Cuffley.
If theatre concert shows are more your thing, you can enjoy Tina Turner tribute What’s Love Got To Do With It? on Friday, August 14 and Whitney – Queen of the Night on Saturday, September 5.
Indie-rock fans can see Gravity and All You Good Good People band Embrace, Place Your Hands rockers Reef, Valerie hitmakers The Zutons, and Ian Broudie’s The Lightning Seeds during the run of open-air concerts.
The series is backed by energy company Utilita. Utilita Energy’s Jem Maidment said: “As we find new ways to navigate today’s world of social distancing, we believe the drive-in format is a thoughtful and fun way to safely bring Brits out of ‘entertainment lockdown’ this summer.”
Utilita Live From The Drive-In will have a capacity of approximately 300 cars per show, and boast concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state-of-the-art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.
This will create an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe drive-in setting, adhering to the Government’s current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.
ESSENTIAL INFO
WHAT ARE THE DATES AND TIMES?
Gigs and shows will take place at the Northaw Road West site in Northaw from August until September and in line with Government guidance.
Performance timings will vary across the day.
There will be afternoon, early evening and late evening performances, depending on the artist and productions.
Some performances will run twice on the same day, such as Beverley Knight and Jack Savoretti.
Gates will open ahead of the performances in line with the pre-event information that ticket holders will be sent three to seven days prior to the show.
FULL CONCERT LISTINGS
Here is the list of gigs and shows set to take place at Colesdale Farm, Northaw, as part of the London dates of the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series.
• Thursday, August 6 – 6.30pm
Tony Hadley
• Friday, August 7 – 2pm
Brainiac Live
• Saturday, August 8 – 6.30pm
Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason
• Saturday, August 8 – 9pm
The Snuts
• Sunday, August 9 – 9pm
Sigala
• Monday, August 10 – 6.30pm
Boyzlife
• Tuesday, August 11 – 9pm
The Streets
• Friday, August 14 – 6.30pm
What’s Love Got To Do With It?
• Friday, August 14 – 9pm
Tom Grennan
• Saturday, August 15 – 9pm
Reggae Roast VS Gentleman’s Dub Club Sound System
• Tuesday, August 18 – 9pm
Lightning Seeds
• Wednesday, August 19 – 6.30pm
Russell Watson
• Wednesday, August 19 – 9pm
M Huncho
• Thursday, August 20 – 6.30pm
Beverley Knight
• Thursday, August 20 – 9pm
Beverley Knight
• Friday, August 21 – 6.30pm
Cream Classical Ibiza
• Saturday, August 22 – 9pm
Dizzee Rascal
• Sunday, August 23 – 6.30pm
Bjorn Again
• Sunday, August 23 – 9pm
The Brand New Heavies
• Tuesday, August 25 – 9pm
Embrace
• Saturday, August 29 – 9pm
Reef featuring Andy Taylor and Guests
• Monday, August 31 – 9pm
Majestic Presents Limitless
• Wednesday, September 2 – 6.30pm
Gary Numan
• Saturday, September 5 – 6.30pm
Whitney - Queen Of The Night
• Saturday, September 5 – 9pm
The Zutons
• Sunday, September 13 – 6.30pm
Jack Savoretti
• Sunday, September 13 – 9pm
Jack Savoretti
• Monday, September 14 – 9pm
KT Tunstall.
All gigs subject to licence, and the line-up is subject to change.
HOW DO I PURCHASE TICKETS FOR UTILITA LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN?
Tickets will only be available online from official outlets via www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
All tickets must be purchased in advance.
You can purchase a ticket for two to seven people per car.
Cars or vehicles with more than seven people will not be allowed into the event.
All cars arriving for the performances will have their tickets scanned and the number of passengers in the vehicle checked.
For more information, visit livenation.co.uk/utilitalivefromthedrivein
