Turin Brakes announce acoustic gig at The Horn in St Albans

Turin Brakes will play an acoustic gig at The Horn in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

Pain Killer band Turin Brakes will play a special acoustic gig in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London four-piece have announced an acoustic tour with the band coming to The Horn on Sunday, January 19, 2020 for an intimate gig.

The band – founder members and former primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, along with long-time bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer – are one the finest indie rock groups of the last two decades.

They enjoyed a top five UK hit in 2003 with their song Pain Killer (Summer Rain) from second album Ether Song.

Tickets for their acoustic concert in St Albans go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday, April 9) at 10am.

Turin Brakes have announced an acoustic gig at The Horn in St Albans. Picture: The Horn Turin Brakes have announced an acoustic gig at The Horn in St Albans. Picture: The Horn

The gig at the Victoria Street music venue is a chance to see the band in their first full stripped back acoustic tour since way back in 2002.

They will be playing a range of songs spanning their 20-year career, which includes seven top 40 singles and six top 40 albums, including top five smash Ether Song.

Tickets cost £22.50 in advance and £25 door.

• For more and to buy tickets when they go on sale, visit The Horn’s website at www.thehorn.co.uk