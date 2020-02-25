The Used cancel Slam Dunk Festival appearance in Hatfield

One of the bands announced for this year's Slam Dunk Festival 2020 in Hatfield has cancelled their appearance due to an opportunity they "absolutely couldn't turn down".

Slam Dunk South returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24.

American rock band The Used were announced for the festival last October at the same time as Sum 41 were confirmed as the second headliner.

However, The Used have now pulled out of the festival - and the rest of their forthcoming European dates in May and June.

Explaining their decision, The Used tweeted a picture with the message: "We are very sorry to announced that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May & June.

"An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn't turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!)

"We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon.

"In the meantime, if you're heading to Slam Dunk - have a great time - it's a killer line up and any tickets for our headline shows are refundable at point of purchase."

Quote tweeting The Used's message, Slam Dunk tweeted: "Some sad news from The Used today regarding their UK and EU tour dates, including their appearance at Slam Dunk Festival"

As well as being announced for Slam Dunk in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire on Sunday, May 24 and the festival's sister leg in Leeds the day before, The Used were also due to headline the new Slam Dunk France festival in Paris the following weekend.

With The Used dropping out, festival organisers have added Sheffield's While She Sleeps, We Came As Romans, St Albans band Trash Boat and ROAM to the Paris bill.

Slam Dunk posted on the festival's Facebook page: "We are so very excited to announce your new headliners for Slam Dunk Festival France are While She Sleeps!

"Also joining on the bill we have We Came As Romans, Trash Boat and ROAM! 1 more announcement to come to complete this amazing bill!"