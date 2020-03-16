The Subways postpone Young For Eternity UK tour dates

Welwyn Garden City rock trio The Subways have postponed the rest of their UK Young for Eternity anniversary tour.

Billy Lunn, Charlotte Cooper and Josh Morgan kicked off their run of dates to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album with a warm-up gig at Hitchin’s Club 85 last Tuesday.

However, after then playing raucous concerts in Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester, the Rock & Roll Queen group have called off the remainder of their UK shows.

A post on The Subways’ Facebook page from the trio read: “Unfortunately, owing to the Coronavirus, we are sad to announce that the upcoming dates for the UK leg of our Young For Eternity anniversary tour are being postponed.

“We have everybody on our team working together, with a view to rescheduling everything.

“All tickets will remain valid, and we will provide a more detailed announcement shortly.

“Love and solidarity, Billy, Charlotte, and Josh. Xxx”