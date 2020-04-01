Advanced search

The Subways announce rescheduled Young For Eternity anniversary tour dates

PUBLISHED: 17:17 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 01 April 2020

The Subways playing a Young for Eternity warm-up show at Club 85 in Hitchin last month before the 15th anniversary tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Gary Durham

The Subways have confirmed the rescheduled dates of their Young for Eternity 15th anniversary tour.

Having had to postpone a string of UK shows last month due to the escalating situation with regards to coronavirus, the Welwyn Garden City band will resume their tour in September.

The Welwyn Hatfield band kicked off the celebratory shows to mark their debut album’s milestone with a warm-up gig at Hitchin’s Club 85, before playing Young For Eternity in its entirety in Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester.

However, the remainder of the YFE tour was put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trio – singer and guitarist Billy Lunn, brother Josh Morgan and bassist Charlotte Cooper – have now confirmed the rearranged shows.

Concerts in Norwich, Bristol, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Nottingham and London have now been rescheduled and will proceed throughout September and October.

The new London date at 02 Forum Kentish Town will be on Friday, September 25.

All tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid and new tickets are on sale.

Customers are advised to retain their tickets and ticket confirmations at this time.

Welwyn Garden City trio The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth.Welwyn Garden City trio The Subways - Charlotte Cooper, Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan - in their youth.

For ticket info, visit https://myticket.co.uk/artists/the-subways

YOUNG FOR ETERNITY

Rescheduled anniversary shows:

September:

24th - Portsmouth Pyramid Centre.

25th - London 02 Forum Kentish Town.

26th - Birmingham 02 Institute.

30th - Norwich Waterfront.

October:

1st - Bristol 02 Academy.

2nd - Nottingham Rock City.

