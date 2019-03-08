The Subways to celebrate debut album Young For Eternity's 15th anniversary with UK tour
PUBLISHED: 10:46 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 23 September 2019
Archant
Welwyn Garden City trio The Subways have announced a tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album Young For Eternity.
Singer and guitarist Billy Lunn, drummer Josh Morgan and bassist Charlotte Cooper will be playing Young For Eternity in full at a string of UK dates in March 2020.
Released in 2005, Young For Eternity includes singles Oh Yeah, With You and Rock & Roll Queen, the band's best-known hit.
Posting on Facebook, The Subways wrote: "Our debut album Young For Eternity is 15 years old in 2020.
"We are putting on some special UK shows and playing the album in full to celebrate!
"We are also issuing Young For Eternity and All Or Nothing on 12" vinyl for the first time!"
The WGC rockers will be supported by special guests Art Brut, with the tour finishing with a London show at the 02 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday, March 28.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 27.
A pre-sale opens on Tuesday, September 24.
Visit The Subways' anniversary website for full details at https://the-subways.lnk.to/D2CFA
SUBWAYS MARCH 2020 TOUR DATES
(Playing 'Young For Eternity' in full + more)
Thursday, March 12 - Newcastle O2 Academy
Friday, March 13 - Glasgow Garage
Saturday, March 14 - Manchester Academy
Thursday, March 19 - Norwich Waterfront
Friday, March 20 - Bristol O2 Academy
Saturday, March 21 - Portsmouth Pyramids
Thursday, March 26 - Birmingham O2 Institute
Friday, March 27 - Nottingham Rock City
Saturday, March 28 - London O2 Forum Kentish Town.