Rolling Stones copycats bring their Counterfeit show to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:25 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 01 April 2019

The Counterfeit Stones will be performing Rolling Stones classics at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena.

The Counterfeit Stones will be performing Rolling Stones classics at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena.

Supplied by The Alban Arena

While The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming American tour due to lead singer Mick Jagger’s health, you can see a Stones tribute in St Albans later this week.

The Counterfeit Stones bring their latest show, Street Fighting Sham, to The Alban Arena on Friday, April 5.

Why pay a fortune to see ants in a stadium when for a fraction of the price you can get up close and smell the brilliance of The Counterfeit Stones?

Their latest fast shuffle promises yet another night of pure, unadulterated copy-rock from the Stones rip-off merchants.

These prank-stars continue to deliver the best “mock ‘n’ roll” show on the circuit.

Packed with big hits, retro fashion and vintage guitars, The Counterfeit Stones are more than a tribute to the Rolling Stones – they’re a complete re-enactment.

With a healthy smattering of Spinal Tap humour, their theatre production is essentially a mockumentary of the Rolling Stones’ colourful history from 1962.

The repertoire, instruments and clothes faithfully match those of the originals, and the show has been affectionately described as a masterpiece in “fraud rock and hookey nostalgia”.

Tickets cost £25 and the show starts at 8pm.

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll and you’ll probably like it!

• For tickets, call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

