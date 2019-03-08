Rolling Stones copycats bring their Counterfeit show to St Albans
PUBLISHED: 11:25 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 01 April 2019
Supplied by The Alban Arena
While The Rolling Stones have been forced to postpone their upcoming American tour due to lead singer Mick Jagger’s health, you can see a Stones tribute in St Albans later this week.
The Counterfeit Stones bring their latest show, Street Fighting Sham, to The Alban Arena on Friday, April 5.
Why pay a fortune to see ants in a stadium when for a fraction of the price you can get up close and smell the brilliance of The Counterfeit Stones?
Their latest fast shuffle promises yet another night of pure, unadulterated copy-rock from the Stones rip-off merchants.
These prank-stars continue to deliver the best “mock ‘n’ roll” show on the circuit.
Packed with big hits, retro fashion and vintage guitars, The Counterfeit Stones are more than a tribute to the Rolling Stones – they’re a complete re-enactment.
With a healthy smattering of Spinal Tap humour, their theatre production is essentially a mockumentary of the Rolling Stones’ colourful history from 1962.
The repertoire, instruments and clothes faithfully match those of the originals, and the show has been affectionately described as a masterpiece in “fraud rock and hookey nostalgia”.
Tickets cost £25 and the show starts at 8pm.
It’s only rock ‘n’ roll and you’ll probably like it!
• For tickets, call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk