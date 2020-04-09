Advanced search

New Stone Valley Festival South dates and revised line-up for Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 19:01 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 19:01 09 April 2020

The Farm are due to play the rescheduled Stone Valley Festival South in Hertfordshire.

Supplied Cool Britannia

A music festival returning to Hertfordshire for a third year has switched dates as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stone Valley Festival South in Hertfordshire has moved dates to the August Bank Holiday weekend and the line-up has been changed.Stone Valley Festival South in Hertfordshire has moved dates to the August Bank Holiday weekend and the line-up has been changed.

Stone Valley Festival South was due to take place at Hillside Farm, Pepper Hill, in Great Amwell, Ware, over the Friday, May 22 to Sunday, May 24 weekend.

However, organisers of the Mod, ska, indie, punk and Northern Soul festival have rescheduled the event to the August Bank Holiday weekend of August 28 to August 30.

“This decision reflects a wish to ensure that the festival is here in future years, while unequivocally putting public health front and centre during these troubling times,” said an update on the festival’s Facebook page.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we have to prioritise everyone’s health and safety and at this time we feel many people would choose not to attend anyway in May.

Happy Mondays were due to headline Stone Valley Festival South 2020 in Hertfordshire but can't play the revised August Bank Holiday weekend dates. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSHappy Mondays were due to headline Stone Valley Festival South 2020 in Hertfordshire but can't play the revised August Bank Holiday weekend dates. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

“The Government’s advice that the vulnerable and over 70s should self-isolate for three months, falls directly in the time that Stone Valley Festival South would have been held and it would run against our inclusive aims to see a position that may unfairly preclude elderly or unwell persons from attending the event.”

Happy Mondays and The Undertones were due to play Stone Valley South in Herts but can’t make the new dates.

The Boomtown Rats, From The Jam and The Selecter will now top the bill over the weekend.

Also down to appear on the revised line-up are Bad Manners, The Farm, Hugh Cornwell, Skids, The Blockheads, Secret Affair and the Neville Staple Band, among others.

A line-up post on the Stone Valley Festival South Facebook page added: “While a small number of the bands have been unable to reschedule, as they’re not free on those dates, nearly everyone was able to come back in August and big thanks to every single band for their support and efforts.

“We’ll certainly be inviting Happy Mondays, Undertones and Polecats back in future years.

“We’re sure you’re going to love the line-up, however, and it’s a big welcome to the legends, Bad Manners and Neville Staple Band, and the fantastic Basket Case will also be returning.

“Thank you for your support for the festival at this hugely difficult time for everyone and we hope to see you all in August. Stay safe.”

Visit www.stonevalleyfestival.co.uk for more on the festival and to buy tickets.

