Standon Calling postponed: Your frequently asked questions answered

Standon Calling 2019. This summer's festival has been postponed with Standon Calling now due to return in July 2021. Picture: KoLAB Studios KoLAB Studios

With Standon Calling postponed until next year, here are the organisers’ answers to frequently asked questions about the Hertfordshire music festival’s new dates, tickets and refunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Why has Standon Calling 2020 been postponed?

This is a heartbreaking call to have to make, but unfortunately due to the widespread effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Standon Calling will not go ahead as planned in July 2020.

This is in the interests of public safety and to reduce pressure on the emergency services.

When will Standon Calling next happen?

The next Standon Calling festival will be held from 22nd-25th July 2021.

Why have you come to this decision now?

We have spent recent weeks reviewing a number of different scenarios including going ahead in July, postponing to later in the summer as well as postponing to 2021.

Sadly, it looks likely that social distancing measures could be in place for much of this year and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision that Standon Calling will not take place in 2020.

What does this mean for Standon Calling?

As an independent festival, the effects of coronavirus are going to be financially testing for the business.

But we’re confident that with your support we will get through this.

Standon Calling is a grassroots, independently owned and family-run festival that started as a birthday barbecue 15 years ago.

It has been held in the grounds of Standon Lordship every summer ever since.

This is the first time since the festival started 15 years ago that it will not go ahead.

Standon Calling has chosen to keep the festival almost entirely independently run and owned throughout the last 15 years.

In order to keep Standon Calling this way, we need your support.

The festival has been through testing times over the last 15 years but with your support, the festival has made it through retaining the same amazing spirit, year on year.

What’s the reality facing Standon Calling and other small independent festivals moving forwards?

Like most other small independent festivals, we don’t have the infrastructure and cash reserves to mitigate against a significant financial loss.

We make the majority of the money needed to run the festival through the bars and traders.

So if the festival doesn’t go ahead, we lose out on a significant proportion of our annual income.

The money from advance ticket sales always goes into supplier deposits, staff payroll, advertising and some artists deposits which have already been committed to and paid.

Due to the current circumstances, our insurance doesn’t protect us against the coronavirus, and therefore we’re unable to claim all of this money back.

We operate within really tight margins where every revenue stream counts.

Our motivation to keep putting on Standon Calling every year, is that we are passionate about the festival and the positive experience that it delivers to our audience and local community.

Standon Calling is only made possible by each and every one of you, and this year, we need our community to come together more than ever.

To try and navigate this testing time and continue to put on the festival that you all know and love, we need as many of you as possible to roll over your tickets to 2021.

We understand that this is a tough time for everyone and we will honour all refund requests should rolling over to 2021 not be an option.

Why aren’t you insured?

Each year we take out cancellation insurance to cover us against a number of potential challenges, eg bad weather.

The unprecedented nature of coronavirus means that it is not something that is covered by our insurance.

What are my options if I’ve already bought a ticket for Standon Calling 2020?

You have two options if you’re a 2020 ticket holder:

1. Roll over your tickets to the 2021 festival. If you choose this you don’t need to do anything - we’ll automatically update your tickets to next year’s festival. We hope you can support Standon Calling by choosing this option.

2. If you aren’t in a position to keep your tickets, you will be able to claim a refund. Please find details below.

Why should I roll over my tickets to 2021?

Just for starters…

1. As a token of our endless gratitude, you’ll be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 20 weekend festival tickets for life or 1 of 50 £50 bar tabs.

2. Your existing tickets are cheaper, or the same price, as those now on sale for the 2021 festival.

3. You’ll be supporting an independent local business survive unprecedented times and you will directly enable us to keep the festival going.

4. You will be supporting the arts, music and culture industries during a difficult time for the sector (can you imagine lockdown without these?!)

5. You’ll get first refusal for and discounted prices to attend any potential other smaller events we curate as and when the social distancing rules relax.

6. Our fifteenth birthday was set to be the best Standon Calling yet. We will be putting all our efforts into delivering an unforgettable show in 2021.

7. We’ll be sharing exclusive online entertainment over the summer with all those who roll over their tickets.

8. We’re all going to need to celebrate together once we’re through the other side.

I’m not yet sure if I can make the new date…

If you’re unsure at this point if you can make the new date, please also contact us at info@standon-calling.com to find out your options.

If you can’t make next year’s dates, we will happily roll your tickets over to 2022.

Please contact your relevant ticket agent in line with the instructions below.

If you’re not sure of your ticket provider, please check your booking confirmation email.

Kaboodle ticket holders

Please contact Kaboodle directly at standoncalling@kaboodle.co.uk

Please ensure that you provide your booking reference number in the subject line of the email.

Universe ticket holders

Please email us at info@standon-calling.com with the subject line “Standon Calling 2022 Ticket Rollover”.

Will the line-up be the same for the next festival?

In all honesty, we’re not sure yet. Whilst there will inevitably be changes, we will try to retain as much of the line-up as possible whilst taking on board feedback received this year.

Our 15th anniversary theme ‘The Party of All Time’ will remain.

I have decided to roll over my tickets to 2021. What do I need to do?

Firstly, thank you for supporting us in this way. We know that coronavirus has created financial pressure for everyone and therefore your support is all the more heartwarming and appreciated.

Regarding your tickets you don’t need to do anything. All ticket types bought through our official outlets (Kaboodle, Universe, Verve) will remain valid for the rescheduled event in 2021. We look forward to seeing you then!

Will the ticket price for 2021 change?

Tickets will remain at the current price throughout this summer.

You won’t be able to get hold of tickets for 2021 any cheaper than you have already.

By 2021 the Under 18 tickets in my booking will no longer reflect my child’s age. Do I need to change any Under 18 tickets if they fall into a different age bracket?

Your child’s tickets will be upgraded to the relevant bracket free of charge if necessary.

If you are a Kaboodle ticket holder, please contact standoncalling@kaboodle.co.uk if you need to upgrade your Under 18 tickets.

If you are a Universe ticket holder, please contact info@standon-calling.com and provide details from your order.

Please note that the name on the upgraded ticket must match the name on the old ticket.

What about my camping upgrade - Lavish Lands, Camplight, Boutique?

You have the same options here as you do regarding your festival tickets.

What about my add ons - Backstage Bar, Hot Tubs, Parking?

As above.

I bought my tickets using the payment plan. I would like to keep my tickets, but what happens with my instalments?

You don’t need to do anything. All payment plan customers will still have their monthly payments debited on the original payment dates.

We understand that these are financially difficult times for everyone and it may not be possible to continue with your monthly payments at this time.

If you would like to keep hold of your payment plan tickets you can choose to pause any outstanding payments by emailing standoncalling@kaboodle.co.uk and asking them to pause your payments.

We’ll freeze your booking until November 6, 2020, at which point your payments will resume – we’ll remind you closer to the time.

How long do I have to decide if I want a refund?

We kindly ask that you submit your refund by Thursday, May 21 as we’re not able to process refunds after this date.

What’s the process and timeframe for refunds?

In order to request a refund, you will need to follow the instructions for your appropriate ticket provider below, ensuring the relevant form is submitted by Thursday, May 21.

You should receive the funds via your original payment method by Thursday, July 16 if not sooner.

Whilst every effort will be made to stick to these timelines, this is an ever-changing situation.

As such, these timelines may be subject to change depending on the number of refund requests we receive.

If there is a significant change to the timeline above we will update you.

All things considered, I still need to request a refund - what are the next steps?

The next steps vary depending on your ticket provider, please see instructions below. If you’re not sure of your ticket provider, please check your booking confirmation email.

Kaboodle ticket holders

To request a refund, please contact Kaboodle directly at standoncalling@kaboodle.co.uk

Please ensure that you provide your booking reference number in the subject line of the email.

Universe ticket holders

To request a refund, please fill out a form on the website. Please provide all information requested as accurately as possible – any incorrect information may result in delays in processing your refund.

Verve / Ambassador tickets

To request a refund, please contact Verve directly at support@verve.co

Please enter “Standon Calling 2020 Refund” in the subject line of the email, followed by your 8 digit order number.

Will I get the full amount back?

You will receive the full face value amount back, but you will not be refunded any booking fees – these are charged by our ticket agent.

I want to retain some of my tickets - is it possible to partially refund my order?

Yes, please see the instructions below.

Kaboodle ticket holders

To request a partial refund, please contact Kaboodle directly at standoncalling@kaboodle.co.uk and provide details regarding which tickets you would like to rollover.

Please ensure that you provide your booking reference number in the subject line of the email.

Universe ticket holders

To request a partial refund, please fill out the form and provide details regarding which tickets you would like to rollover in the relevant section. Please provide all information requested as accurately as possible – any incorrect information may result in delays in processing your refund.

Verve / Ambassador tickets

To request a partial refund, please contact Verve directly at support@verve.co and provide details regarding which tickets you would like to rollover.

Please enter “Standon Calling 2020 Refund” in the subject line of the email, followed by your 8 digit order number.

I have requested a refund but have not heard anything back. What should I do?

We kindly ask for your patience while our ticketing agents deal with an unprecedented workload and reduced staff numbers.

Delivering refunds is a time-consuming, manual process and for this reason we ask that you not call and chase refund requests once these have been submitted as this slows down the refund process.

Rest assured, if you have requested a refund, we’re working on it!

A statement requesting “patience & kindness” from the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

“The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers asks ticket buyers to be patient and kind, not to flood contact centres with calls and emails and to wait for ticket sellers to contact them regarding exchanges and refunds.”

I bought a ticket through a different ticket provider - can I still get a refund?

Only tickets purchased through our official ticket agents (Kaboodle, Universe and Verve) are eligible for refunds.

If you have purchased from an alternative ticket agent, please contact them directly.

I have a disability and have requested use of the Accessible facilities for Standon Calling 2020.

How will the postponement affect me?

If you are rolling your tickets over to 2021 – great!

You don’t need to do anything else, your Accessible requests will be carried over to next year.

If you choose to refund your tickets, your Accessible requests and Personal Assistant tickets will automatically be cancelled.

I was planning on volunteering at Standon Calling 2020 - what happens now?

We will still need volunteers in 2021.

If you have signed up to volunteer in 2020 and have questions, please contact volunteers@standon-calling.com

What does this mean for Ambassadors and the tickets I’ve sold?

All tickets, unspent points and claimed rewards will roll over to 2021.

If you have any specific questions, please contact support@verve.co directly.

I won tickets through a competition, are these still valid for 2021?

Yes your tickets will automatically be rolled over.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.