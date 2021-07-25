Standon Calling’s 15th anniversary festival postponed until 2021

Standon Calling 2020 has been postponed. The festival's 15th anniversary party will now take place between July 22 to July 25, 2021. Picture: Ania Shrimpton Ania Shrimpton

Organisers have made the “heartbreaking” decision to postpone this year’s Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire.

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling. The festival has postponed this summer's event and will now take place in 2021. Picture: Ania Shrimpton The main stage at last year's Standon Calling. The festival has postponed this summer's event and will now take place in 2021. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

The annual arts, comedy and music festival was due to return to Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Primal Scream, Hot Chip and Bombay Bicycle Club were booked to headlined the festival’s 15th anniversary bash.

However, festival director Alex Trenchard today confirmed that Standon Calling 2020 will not now take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions.

As announced in April, Standon Calling organisers have been exploring multiple options, however it has become clear that hosting the festival this year will not be possible.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC headlined Standon Calling 2019 on the Sunday. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott Nile Rodgers & CHIC headlined Standon Calling 2019 on the Sunday. Picture: Kennerdeigh Scott

The 15th anniversary event will now take place between Thursday, July 22 and Sunday, July 25, 2021.

The Standon Calling 2021 line-up will see some changes.

Organisers said: “Whilst there will inevitably be changes, we will try to retain as much of the line-up as possible whilst taking on board feedback received this year.”

In a full statement, festival founder Alex wrote: “We are heartbroken to announce that due to the impact of COVID-19, the 15th anniversary of Standon Calling will no longer be taking place in 2020.

Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi was top dog at Standon Calling 2019 - attracting a huge crowd for his Sunday main stage performance and he also met some of the pugs in the festival's annual dog show. Picture: KoLAB Studios Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi was top dog at Standon Calling 2019 - attracting a huge crowd for his Sunday main stage performance and he also met some of the pugs in the festival's annual dog show. Picture: KoLAB Studios

“We are incredibly sad that this will be the first year since we started out that the festival will not go ahead, but this is the right decision for all of us – our audience, our staff, our local community, our artists and the emergency services.

“The 15th anniversary will now take place between July 22-25, 2021, and I can promise you that we are already relishing the challenge to deliver ‘The Party of All Time and then some...’ after all of this is behind us we are going to need it!

“To join us, you don’t need to do anything. We’ll automatically roll your ticket over to 2021.”

Lewis Capaldi attracted a huge crowd at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: The Manc Photographer Lewis Capaldi attracted a huge crowd at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: The Manc Photographer

Rag’n’Bone Man, Wolf Alice and Nile Rodgers & CHIC headlined last summer’s spectacular in Standon, while Someone You Loved chart-topper Lewis Capaldi drew the biggest crowd of the weekend and also enjoyed the annual dog show.

Standon supremo Alex Trenchard is calling upon fans to continue supporting the festival through these “challenging” times.

Standon Calling 2020 postponed statement in full. Standon Calling 2020 postponed statement in full.

He said: “After Nile Rodgers brought the curtain down on a very special 2019 festival, I said that the longevity of Standon Calling is built on the support of its audience.

“Without you, there would be no festival.

“Without you, the event would be no more than many glorious faded memories – from our biggest ever main stage crowd singing Shotgun back at George Ezra in 2018 to a 22-year-old Florence Welch mesmerising the masses way back in 2008.

“Not forgetting Beefy Melons, the Groove Garden, chaotic dog shows and your brilliant homemade costumes for every theme right back to Murder on The Standon Express (for those of you who have been coming since I was a twenty-something with a festival dream).

Standon Calling 2019. This summer's festival has been postponed with Standon Calling now due to return in July 2021. Picture: KoLAB Studios Standon Calling 2019. This summer's festival has been postponed with Standon Calling now due to return in July 2021. Picture: KoLAB Studios

“Your ongoing support has meant that we have always survived the tough times.

“We have however, never had to face anything as challenging as this.

“By rolling over your ticket, you will play your part in ensuring the future of Standon Calling, and guarantee many more memories to come.

“This festival is a labour of love and together we can keep delivering these experiences year on year.”

Standon Calling. Picture: Gobinder Jhitta Photography Standon Calling. Picture: Gobinder Jhitta Photography

While times are tough, Standon organisers are rewarding the festival’s loyal supporters who hold on to their tickets for next year with the chance to win some special prizes.

Alex explained: “To show how much your support means to us, every 2020 adult weekend ticket holder that rolls over their ticket to 2021 will be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 20 Adult Weekend Festival tickets for life or 1 of 50 £50 bar tabs for 2021.

“You will also receive exclusive access to a virtual edition of Standon Calling this summer and priority access to any smaller Standon Calling hosted events, should the circumstances allow.

“For further details regarding the postponement, or if you’re not able to roll over your ticket and want to claim a refund, please refer to our website.

George Ezra fans at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS George Ezra fans at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

“For now, we ask that you all focus on the light at the end of the tunnel, and act with compassion towards one another during this difficult time.

“As always, thank you for your support and I hope we will all meet again in the fields of Standon in 2021.”

“Wishing you all the best and stay safe.”

Visit https://standon-calling.com/ for more on the festival.

George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

