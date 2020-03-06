Standon Calling festival's third headliner announced

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020 on the Friday night

Organisers have revealed the third and final main stage headliner for Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton The main stage at last year's Standon Calling, Picture: Ania Shrimpton

Fresh from the release of new album Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, Bombay Bicycle Club will top the bill at Standon Lordship this July.

They join the previously announced Primal Scream and Hot Chip as headliners at the much-loved boutique family - and dog friendly - music festival in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Following their re-emergence last year after a lengthy hiatus, Bombay Bicycle Club will join Standon Calling's festivities as this summer's showstopping Friday night headliner.

The London group - Jack Steadman (vocals, guitars), Jamie MacColl (guitars), Suren de Saram (drums) and Ed Nash (bass) - reached number one in the album charts with fourth release So Long, See You Tomorrow in 2014.

Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020 Bombay Bicycle Club will headline Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020

Their latest album made the UK top five in January.

The indie rock band join the line-up of stellar music royalty already confirmed at this year's Standon Calling 15th birthday celebrations, including Primal Scream, Hot Chip, Craig David presents TS5, Ella Eyre, Lost in Music stars Sister Sledge, Kojey Radical, Everything Everything and many more.

UK album chart-toppers Bombay Bicycle Club said: "Very much looking forward to our first appearance at Standon Calling.

"We've heard great things about this festival, and we're honoured to be asked to headline one of the nights. Happy 15th birthday!"

Additional acts announced today (Friday, March 6) to the line-up include Biig Piig and Amyl & The Sniffers, with further DJs taking to the decks including London Elektricity and Flava D at the Cowshed, the iconic party-after-hours venue, and Trojan Soundsystem at Electric Willows, Standon Calling's woodland dance stage.

Standon Calling director and festival founder Alex Trenchard said: "There was nobody happier than me when Bombay Bicycle Club returned with a new album towards the end of last year.

"Since then they've been selling out huge venues everywhere.

"I saw them at Ally Pally in February, which was incredible, and I know they will be a main stage Friday night headliner to remember.

"But it doesn't just stop there... this is an announcement that is all about the best live performances and with Amyl & The Sniffers and Biig Piig confirmed too, the Laundry Meadows stage is set to go off!"

With its The Party Of All Time story, the Standon Calling line-up also includes Fat White Family, Sophie Ellis-Bextor featuring Sink The Pink, Maribou State DJ set, Dick & Dom DJ Battle, Mystery Jets, Grandmaster Flash and Joey Negro.

The festival's comedy line-up includes Ed Gamble, Zoe Lyons, Lloyd Langford, Spencer Jones, Lucy Pearman, Owen Roberts, Gabby Best and Hannah Fairweather.

Tier 4 adult weekend tickets for Standon Calling 2020 are now on sale, with prices starting at £169, plus booking fee.

For further details, head to http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets