Primal Scream are Movin' on Up to headline Standon Calling 2020 festival

Bobby Gillespie's rock band Primal Scream will headline Standon Calling 2020 at Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire. Supplied by Liz Matthews PR

Primal Scream have been announced as the first 2020 headliner for Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling.

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

The Scottish rockers are the first main stage headliner confirmed for the popular boutique music festival's 15-year anniversary party.

Standon Calling 2020 will take place at Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Primal Scream will be rocking the crowd with their psychedelic pop favourites, rock'n'roll classics and euphoric rave hits such as Loaded, Come Together, Rocks, Country Girl and Movin' on Up.

Festival director and founder Alex Trenchard said: "It's going to be a big year for Standon Calling as we celebrate our 15th birthday.

"If someone told me 15 years ago that we'd be hosting one of the UK's most iconic rock bands, I wouldn't have believed them and I'm so proud and honoured to have seen Standon Calling grow from its garden party beginnings to hosting some of the world's most renowned artists, such as Primal Scream.

"We can't wait to unveil more magical music, moments and surprises in-store for our wonderful audience in 2020… watch this space!"

Fronted by Bobby Gillespie, Primal Scream hit the big time in 1990 when Andrew Weatherall remixed their earlier track I'm Losing More Than I'll Ever Have.

The resulting single, Loaded, became the band's first top 20 single.

The indie-dance classic, which samples Peter Fonda movie The Wild Angels, later featured on the band's Mercury Music Prize-winning third studio album, Screamadelica.

Often cited as one of the greatest British albums of the 1990s, Screamadelica features singles Loaded, The Orb produced Higher Than The Sun, Come Together and Movin' On Up.

Following on from the 2019 release of 'Maximum Rock 'N' Roll: The Singles', an expansive collection of their top records throughout the decades, the Standon Calling crowd is promised to be entertained with a non-stop set of nostalgic hits.

With Primal Scream offering a sneak peek of what to expect for 2020, Standon Calling will bring the party with a festival bill packed with everything from rising new talent through to world-class acts and music legends.

As well as a killer line-up, friends and families will be immersed in a weekend of entertainment and creative activities for all ages - from side-splitting comedy for the adults to creative areas, bush craft and woodland adventures for the little ones.

Standon Calling also takes pride in being the UK's only dog-friendly weekend festival, so don't miss out on the event's highly anticipated annual dog show, famously attended by Lewis Capaldi in 2019.

Continuing the party after hours, the iconic Cowshed venue will be returning for 2020, along with everyone's favourite woodland dance stage, Electric Willows.

Offering a mix of club takeovers and party spinners across the weekend, from the very best drum'n'bass beats, electronic acts and some of the hottest international DJs.

The party will live on until 4am for those wanting to groove into the night.

Festival-goers can also expect comedy, arts and wellness activities across the weekend.

Tier 2 weekend tickets for Standon Calling 2020 are now on sale, with prices starting at £149.

For further details, head to www.standon-calling.com/tickets

Standon Calling is located at SG11 1EE, a festival in a valley, nestled in the stunning Hertfordshire countryside.

The nearest train stations are Bishop's Stortford and Ware.

