Standon Calling 2020 tickets go on sale after epic weekend

Nile Rodgers & CHIC having a Good Time on stage at Standon Calling 2019.

Tickets for Standon Calling's 15th anniversary year go on sale this week after another epic festival over the weekend.

Standon Calling 2019.

Following jaw-dropping headline performances from Rag'n'Bone Man, Wolf Alice and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Standon organisers have confirmed dates for the festival's 2020 return.

Standon Calling 2020 will mark the event's 15th anniversary.

The festival will return to the Hertfordshire countryside near Ware from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Early bird tickets for next year's Standon spectacular go on sale on Tuesday, July 30.

Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi was top dog at Standon Calling 2019 - attracting a huge crowd for his Sunday main stage performance and he also met some of the pugs in the festival's annual dog show.

And if Standon Calling 2019 is anything to go by, organisers have a lot to live up to next year.

Despite the rain, more than 15,000 people attended Standon Lordship over the weekend with laugh out loud comedy, delicious food and drink and an incredible line-up of music tempting festival-goers over the four days.

While headliners Rag'n'Bone Man, Wolf Alice and Nile Rodgers all thrilled audiences, it was man of the moment Lewis Capaldi who played to the biggest crowd the Standon Calling main stage has ever seen.

The chart-topping Scottish Someone You Loved singer brought the laughs and tears with a set only he could pull off in such big-time fashion.

Capaldi also found time before his Sunday set to meet some of the contenders taking part in the annual Standon Calling Dog Show.

Human and Giant singer Rag'n'Bone Man showcased his incredible vocal talents on the Friday night, crooning pop anthems to the delight of the rapt Standon audience.

Echo & The Bunnymen had earlier played the festival, and singer Ian McCulloch also got a snap with Rag'n'Bone Man, aka Rory Graham, backstage.

The band tweeted after the gig: "Great @Bunnymen show tonight @StandonCalling - great show run by lovely people"

Rag'n'Bone Man headlined the Friday night at Standon Calling 2019.

Wolf Alice topped the Standon bill on Saturday night after special guests Friendly Fires lit up the crowd with a feverish Herts homecoming slot full of those summer vibes, 10 years on from their last famous appearance at Standon Lordship.

The legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC transformed Standon Calling into a disco of epic proportions with their huge tunes.

Over on the Laundry Meadows stage, the best in established and rising new names grabbed the festival by the horns and served up festival-goers' next favourite acts a-plenty.

Performing a very special late-night slot, band of the moment IDLES proved why so many see them as the most important band in Britain right now.

Saturday night saw the unstoppable Kate Nash take to the stage, while Sunday saw The Big Moon rip through cuts from their debut album, while also treating fans to unreleased new material.

Indie upstarts Inhaler also smashed their first Standon appearance on the final day, showing that a main stage slot surely beckons in the future.

The party well and truly never stopped, with a particular highlight on brand new stage, Electric Willows, when Dick & Dom kicked through their DJ Battle with families turning up in the thousands.

Hospitality's late-night drum and bass kept the party going, while Groove Garden celebrated its 10th year at Standon with Erol Alkan and Crazy P Soundsystem.

Lewis Capaldi attracted a huge crowd at Standon Calling 2019.

The inaugural Calling For The Community Award was also handed out at the dog show on the Sunday, with the first winner Fabulous Finn the police dog accepting the award to honour his extraordinary bravery, resiliency and determination.

Up at the picturesque Lawn Stage, comedy fans were treated to some of the best stand up in the country, from the likes of Russell Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Angela Barnes, Jen Brister and more.

When the laughs weren't echoing from the tent, The Lawn also played host to the BBC Introducing Stage in Beds, Herts and Bucks, which saw a host of local acts on the rise play to a wealth of new fans including Everyone You Know, Connie Constance and CC Smugglers.

With super early bird tickets selling out in record time on-site at this year's show, early bird tickets for Standon Calling 2020 are on sale from Tuesday, July 30.

Standon Calling 2020 tickets are available from http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets with adult weekend early bird tickets priced £119.