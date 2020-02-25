Standon Calling 2020 line-up announced with Hot Chip, Craig David and Ella Eyre on the bill

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling

Organisers of Standon Calling have revealed the festival's second headliner and a raft of acts appearing on the 2020 line-up.

Hot Chip will headline Standon Calling 2020.

Hot Chip, Maribou State, Craig David TS5, Sister Sledge, Ella Eyre, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Grandmaster Flash will all appear at the boutique festival taking place in the Hertfordshire countryside.

They will join the previously announced headliner Primal Scream at the four-day extravaganza at the stunning private grounds of Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Standon Calling celebrates its 15th birthday party this summer and hosts 'The Party of All Time', promising music, creativity, food, comedy, culture, and wellbeing for all.

The Friday night headliner will be revealed shortly.

Craig David will appear at Standon Calling 2020.

Festival director Alex Trenchard said: "Over the last 15 years we have brought the very best in emerging and established talent to Standon Calling.

"Our 15th birthday is no exception and I'm delighted that Hot Chip are joining Primal Scream as our second headliner.

"A landmark reunion wouldn't be the same without some old friends flying in from all over the place and it's great to be welcoming back Ella Eyre, Everything Everything and my personal favourites !!! (Chk Chk Chk)."

Alongside epic headliners Primal Scream and Hot Chip, festival-goers can expect an array of crowd-pleasing bangers from 7 Days and Fill Me In star Craig David presents TS5, a disco throwdown from 70s We Are Family icons Sister Sledge, and for the indie lovers, Everything Everything will be bringing their unique brand of hyperactive synth-pop to the party.

Grandmaster Flash is set for an appearance at Standon Calling 2020.

Also joining the mighty line-up are Fat White Family, Ella Eyre, Kojey Radical, pop royalty Sophie Ellis-Bextor with support from Sink the Pink, and DJ sets from the likes of Maribou State, Grandmaster Flash and Joey Negro.

The woodland dance stage Electric Willows will be back hosting the likes of Maribou State (DJ) and disco legends Joey Negro and Greg Wilson.

Continuing the party after hours, the iconic Cowshed venue will be returning for 2020, offering a mix of club takeovers from the likes of Hospitality on Friday and a Saturday night garage takeover with old school legends Artful Dodger and Matt Jam Lamont and up-and-coming artists such as Conducta, 24 Hour Garage Girls and Barely Legal.

Sunday will host some old favourites like Grandmaster Flash, DJ Yoda (AV show) and DJ Format.

Sister Sledge will appear at Standon Calling 2020.

Groove Garden will also be back with pumping electronic acts and some of the hottest international DJs.

The party will live on until 4am for those wanting to dance well into the night.

The Standon party doesn't stop at the music - as well as a killer line-up, friends and families will be immersed in a weekend of wondrous entertainment and creative activities for all ages.

Adults and parents can get their comedy laughs with jokers Ed Gamble, Zoe Lyons, Lloyd Langford and a host of the UK's finest talent.

Ella Eyre will return to Standon Calling 2020.

For the little ones, have a boogie with Dick & Dom's DJ Battle and Fromage Juniors Disco, go back in time with Horrible Histories 'The Worst of Barmy Britain' or dive into a fantasy world at Drag Queen Story Hour.

For the mini thrill-seekers, go back to your roots at the Woodland Tribe, with the new adventure playground and tree swings or get your adrenaline fix at the new giant zip line.

Festival founder Alex Trenchard added: "My kids can't wait for the return of Horrible Histories' The Worst of Barmy Britain.

"What is definitely Barmy is that even after all this, we're still set to announce one of my favourite acts in early March.

Joey Negro will DJ at Standon Calling 2020.

"Standon Calling 2020 is set to be the best year and very much 'The Party of All Time'. See you then!"

Fancy a detox after all that partying? Head to Wild Wellbeing for some much-needed relaxation and rejuvenation.

Go back to nature and escape the hustle and bustle, whether you opt for the Wild Spa with beautiful wood-burning hot tubs, unwind with a range of nature-inspired activities, relax with a Wild Retreat massage session, or enjoy one of the free yoga or dance classes at the Wild Studio.

If you fancy cooling off, take a dip in the swimming pool set next to the beautiful lawn of the Lordship.

Tier 3 weekend tickets for Standon Calling are now on sale, with prices starting at £159 plus booking fee.

For further details, head to http://www.standon-calling.com/tickets.

STANDON CALLING 2020 LINE-UP

HEADLINERS

HOT CHIP / PRIMAL SCREAM.

With the final headliner to be revealed shortly.

MORE MUSIC, DJ's AND FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT FROM:

CRAIG DAVID TS5 / SISTER SLEDGE / ELLA EYRE / EVERYTHING EVERYTHING / KOJEY RADICAL / FAT WHITE FAMILY / SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR ft SINK THE PINK / MARIBOU STATE (DJ) / DICK & DOM DJ BATTLE / GRANDMASTER FLASH / JOEY NEGRO.

EXPECT MORE LIVE ACTS INCLUDING:

!!! (CHK CHK CHK) / PICTURE THIS / MYSTERY JETS / JADE BIRD / ELVANA / BC CAMPLIGHT / THE CUBAN BROTHERS / MAFALDA / HOLLIE COOK / HOLY F / BOY AZOOGA / THE ORIELLES / PIB BLOM / PLASTIC MERMAIDS / LILY MOOR / CHARLOTTE ADIGERY / WORKING MENS CLUB / BAD SOUNDS / ONE TRUE PAIRING / LIZ LAWRENCE / OH MY GOD IT'S THE CHURCH! / SADO OPERA / ALEXIS KINDS / SHIIVERS / TALK LIKE TIGERS / JUNKYARD CHOIR / IMOGEN HARFLEET / MADDOX.

WITH LIVE TAKEOVERS FROM:

BBC INTRODUCING BEDS, HERTS AND BUCKS / PEOPLE'S FRONT ROOM / BEEFY MELONS TEMPLE OF LOVE AND GRATITUDE.

AND BRING THE PARTY WITH:

DJ YODA / ARTFUL DODGER / MATT JOHN LAMONT / GREG WILSON / CONDUCTA / 24 HOUR GARAGE GIRLS / BARELY LEGAL / DJ FORMAT / BEEFY MELONS TEMPLE OF LOVE & GRATITUDE / ROCKAOKE / MENENDEZ BROTHERS / JIVE TALK / DJ EDEN BURGESS & DECKSTER / DIGIT SOUNDSYSTEM / PANDEMONIUM DRUMMERS / GROOVE GARDEN.

FOR FAMILIES AND LITTLE ONES…

HORRIBLE HISTORIES 'THE WORST OF BARMY BRITAIN' / HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DINOSAUR / WOODLAND TRIBE / GIANT ZIP LINE / DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR / FROMAGE JUNIORS DISCO / SWING PATROL / TOODLES + NIBS / 24 DEGREES FAMILY IMMERSIVE THEATRE / COSTUME PARADE / DOG SHOW / SWIMMING POOL.

COMEDY:

ED GAMBLE / ZOE LYONS / LLOYD LANGFORD / SPENCER JONES / LUCY PEARMAN / OWEN ROBERTS / GABBY BEST / HANNAH FAIRWEATHER.