Standon Calling 2020 festival first headliner announcement coming soon

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: KoLAB Studios KoLAB Studios

The first Standon Calling 2020 festival headliner is about to be revealed.

Taking place in the Hertfordshire countryside at Standon Lordship from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26, 2020, the independent boutique music and arts festival celebrates its 15 anniversary next year.

Organisers have got something special planned to mark the occasion, with the first headliner for next year's event due to be announced "very soon".

Standon Calling festival posted on its Instagram page: "First Headliner Announcement for 2020 Incoming! Who could it be?!"

A Standon newsletter sent to subscribers also read: "EXCITING TIMES!

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton Standon Calling 2019. Picture: Ania Shrimpton

"The countdown for Standon Calling 2020 is well and truly under way - with our first headliner announcement just around the corner.

"We are really feeling the excitement from you lovely lot about our 15th anniversary edition and we want each and every one of you to join us.

"It's going to be unmissable."

Known for huge headliners and the best emerging talent, the festival confirmed on Twitter that the line-up announcement is coming "very soon".

Rag'n'Bone Man headlined the Friday night at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: KoLAB Studios Rag'n'Bone Man headlined the Friday night at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: KoLAB Studios

This summer's Standon spectacular featured headline performances from chart-topping Human singer Rag 'n' Bone Man, Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice, and the legendary Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Also appearing across the weekend were The Killing Moon favourites Echo and the Bunnymen, Idles and special guests Friendly Fires, the St Albans trio making a Standon Calling return 10 years on from their last appearance at Standon Lordship.

However, it was chart-topping Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi who drew the biggest crowd of the 2019 weekend.

The Someone You Loved star also found time before his Sunday set to meet some of the contenders taking part in the annual Standon Calling Dog Show.

Lewis Capaldi attracted a huge crowd at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: The Manc Photographer Lewis Capaldi attracted a huge crowd at Standon Calling 2019. Picture: The Manc Photographer

Standon Calling has a habit of booking acts before they hit the big time, with the likes of Florence + The Machine and Paloma Faith playing the festival in their early days.

Paloma Faith returned in 2018 to headline the main stage on the Friday night, while that honour fell to Rag 'n' Bone Man earlier this year.

Recent Sunday night headliners at Standon Calling include Grace Jones in 2017, Roxy Music legend Bryan Ferry in 2018, and Nile Rodgers this summer.

Others to have headlined the main stage in recent years include Clean Bandit, Hertford's chart-topping Shotgun singer George Ezra, Jess Glynne, Suede, Basement Jaxx, Kelis, and Orbital.

Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi was top dog at Standon Calling 2019 - attracting a huge crowd for his Sunday main stage performance and he also met some of the pugs in the festival's annual dog show. Picture: KoLAB Studios Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi was top dog at Standon Calling 2019 - attracting a huge crowd for his Sunday main stage performance and he also met some of the pugs in the festival's annual dog show. Picture: KoLAB Studios

Who is headlining Standon Calling 2020? Festival-goers will find out soon.

To buy tickets for the festival, visit the Standon Calling website at https://standon-calling.com/