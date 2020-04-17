Standon Calling 2020 festival still on but organisers ‘reviewing all options’

Standon Calling 2020 is still going ahead for the time being but organisers are reviewing the situation. Picture: Ania Shrimpton Ania Shrimpton

A major Hertfordshire music festival planned for the summer is still going ahead for now but organisers are reviewing the situation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bobby Gillespie's rock band Primal Scream are due to headline Standon Calling 2020 at Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire. Bobby Gillespie's rock band Primal Scream are due to headline Standon Calling 2020 at Standon Lordship in Hertfordshire.

Standon Calling is scheduled to return to the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

The annual music and arts extravaganza is due to be headlined by Primal Scream, Hot Chip and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Craig David, Sister Sledge, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Grandmaster Flash and Ella Eyre are also on the Standon Calling 2020 line-up.

Promoters of the festival today (Friday) confirmed that they are still hoping to stage the event at Standon Lordship near Ware in July.

Hot Chip are due to headline Standon Calling 2020. Hot Chip are due to headline Standon Calling 2020.

However, festival founder Alex Trenchard and fellow organisers are “reviewing all options” after the Government extended COVID-19 lockdown for a further three weeks.

They will post a further update in May.

Should it be impossible to proceed with the July dates due to mass gathering restrictions, Standon Calling 2020 could be postponed until later in the summer or even rolled over until 2021.

A statement to loyal supporters from festival director Alex and the Standon Calling team posted on the music event’s social media channels said: “Firstly, we hope you and your loved ones are safe, well and continuing to get through this current situation as best you can.

“In the spirit of open and frank discussion at this exceptional time, we wanted to share our current thinking about Standon Calling 2020, and to ask for your support and patience as we carefully consider the future of the festival.”

The statement continued: “As it stands, and in the absence of any definitive Government, Public Health England or local authority guidance reaching further into the summer, the festival currently remains scheduled to go ahead in July.

“Increasingly though, this feels optimistic.

“We are currently reviewing all options should it be impossible to hold the festival in July, including postponing to later in the summer as well as returning for a big party in July 2021.”

Bombay Bicycle Club are due to headline the Friday night at Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020. Bombay Bicycle Club are due to headline the Friday night at Hertfordshire music festival Standon Calling 2020.

Organisers added that the consequences for the festival “will be challenging”.

“We want to assure you that in the event of postponement, all tickets will be valid for the new festival date, and that we are incredibly grateful for your support,” said the Standon Calling update.

“These are financially testing times for many people, not just independent businesses such as Standon Calling.

“The reality is that whatever we decide, the cost implications on the future of the festival will be challenging.

Craig David is down to appear at Standon Calling 2020. Craig David is down to appear at Standon Calling 2020.

“However, we feel confident that we will get through this together and we feel very lucky to have such a loyal festival family.

“We’ll be in touch again by early May up update you on how we plan to proceed. As ever, thank you for your patience and understanding.

“Until then, look after each other and know that good times lie ahead.”

The main stage at last year's Standon Calling. Picture: Ania Shrimpton The main stage at last year's Standon Calling. Picture: Ania Shrimpton