The Japanese House announced for Standon Calling 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 22 March 2019

The Japanese House will play Standon Calling 2019 line-up. Picture: Supplied Standon Calling / Zeitgeist.

Supplied by Zeitgeist PR

Some of the hottest new music names around have been added to the Standon Calling 2019 festival line-up.

The Japanese House, aka musician Amber Bain, leads the latest trio of acts confirmed for the music, arts and comedy festival taking place in the grounds of Standon Lordship this summer.

Standon Calling will return to the Hertfordshire countryside east of Stevenage from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 with the main stage headlined over the weekend by Rag’n’Bone Man, Wolf Alice and the legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Joining the bill are critically acclaimed new indie-pop artist The Japanese House, hot off the release of debut album Good at Falling earlier this month, Annabel Allum and Maven Grace.

Fresh from storming SXSW, Annabel Allum will bring her buzzsaw riffs to the Hertfordshire fields – showing just why so many are tipping her for future breakthrough stardom.

Annabel Allum said: “I’m really excited to play Standon Calling.

“I’ve always wanted to play and I’m excited to see The Big Moon play some new material. I’ve missed them!

“Other highlights will include the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Wolf Alice (of course), and my boys Honey Lung.”

After a memorable set at last year’s festival, which saw headliner Bryan Ferry write to them afterwards to sing their praises, Maven Grace return to Standon Calling with their distinctive haunting and cinematic sound.

Speaking about the new additions, festival director and founder Alex Trenchard said: “Every year it’s really exciting to see the Standon Calling line-up take shape, especially inviting some of our favourite new artists to take to the stage.

“The Japanese House has been an artist we’ve been after for a while, so to have her play the festival is an absolute joy.

“We’re very proud that over the years we’ve introduced festival-goers to their new favourite bands, and this year is going to be no exception!”

From live music greatness to late-night electronic frolics, these new additions join a phenomenal bill spread across the grounds of Standon Lordship near Ware.

Headlined by the iconic Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Mercury Prize-winning Wolf Alice, and Human singer Rag’n’Bone Man, the festival will also see performances from Echo & The Bunnymen, Róisín Murphy, IDLES, Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia, Kate Nash, The Big Moon, Steam Down, Band Of Skulls, The Go! Team, The Joy Formidable, Sea Girls, Erol Alkan, Simian Mobile Disco and special guests Friendly Fires from St Albans.

Family entertainment comes from Dick & Dom and Mr Bloom & His Band, while late-night takeovers and euphoric dance moments come courtesy of Hospitality, Crazy P Soundsystem and more.

The comedy bill includes Russell Kane, Angela Barnes and Abandoman.

Tier 4 weekend tickets for Standon Calling are available now, starting from £159 at www.standon-calling.com/tickets

