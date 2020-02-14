Get ready to party! Festival Standon Calling reveals 15th birthday theme

Standon Calling 2019.

Organisers of Standon Calling have revealed the Hertfordshire music festival's 2020 theme.

Standon Calling 2019.

The festival will return to the grounds of Standon Lordship in the Hertfordshire countryside from Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26.

Promoters have already announced rock legends Primal Scream as the first main stage headliner.

They have now unveiled the festival's theme for its 15th birthday celebrations.

Standon Calling will welcome festival-goers to the "party of all time".

Alex Trenchard addresses the main stage crowd at Standon Calling 2016

The festival promises a celebration of epic proportions, one "nobody in history wants to miss out on".

Running from July 23-26, families, friends and even their dogs are invited to kick off the summer holidays in style and join the four-day party.

The grounds of Standon Lordship will transport revellers to the party of the universe, and all guests are encouraged to get involved and dress up as party-people from throughout time.

Festival founder and director Alex Trenchard said: "When I started Standon Calling I would never have dreamed that one day the most illustrious characters of all time would time travel to our 15th birthday celebrations.

"I'm particularly excited about grabbing a beer with Wolfgang Mozart and Jimi Hendrix at the Beefy Melons bar, and maybe venturing up to the Lawn to catch some comedy with Charlie Chaplin and former resident of the Lordship, Mary Queen of Scots.

"I can't wait to meet everyone, of course, so whatever era you're from you are most definitely invited!"

An action-packed line-up of headliners and family fun will be announced shortly.

Visit https://standon-calling.com/ for tickets.