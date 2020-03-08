Advanced search

Sound of Springsteen concert to pay tribute to The Boss in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 19:32 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 08 March 2020

A tribute concert to The Boss that was Born to Run will celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen in St Albans.

Legendary American singer, songwriter and musician Bruce Springsteen is known for songs such as Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, Born to Run, I'm on Fire, The River, Hungry Heart, Glory Days, Tunnel of Love, Brilliant Disguise, Streets of Philadelphia, Thunder Road and Because The Night.

Following on from their successful tours in 2019, The Sound of Springsteen return for another triumphant show dedicated to the New Jersey leader of the famed E Street Band.

You can see them live at The Alban Arena on Friday, March 20 at 7.30pm.

Formed in late 2017, each member of this eight-piece band has an undeniable love of the music of all-American hero Springsteen.

See for yourself in St Albans.

Tickets for the concert cost £24.50 and £22.50.

Book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.

