Traffic restrictions on roads near Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield to minimise disruption

Slam Dunk Festival South ticket holders arriving by train will find that the Station Lodge entrance to Hatfield Park is across the road from the town's train station. Picture: Alan Davies Alan Davies

Thousands of music fans will arrive in Hatfield on Sunday for Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 - with traffic restrictions in place on roads around the venue.

Slam Dunk Festival South's main stage at Hatfield House in 2018. Picture: Kevin Richards Slam Dunk Festival South's main stage at Hatfield House in 2018. Picture: Kevin Richards

The touring pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 26.

There will be resident only access to vehicles in roads near the Old Hatfield festival site on the day.

American band All Time Low will headline the main stage at the Hertfordshire stately home, with seven other stages dotted around the parkland site.

The Slam Dunk South festival site is located in Hatfield Park, with the pedestrian entrance opposite Hatfield train station.

The festival will be open from 11am until 10pm.

There will be road restrictions in the neighbouring area on Sunday, with a 'resident only permit' scheme in operation all day in Old Hatfield streets to minimise disruption.

In a letter to local residents, organisers wrote: "Slam Dunk Festival (South) ran successfully in 2018 and the feedback has been very positive concerning the measures we implemented to minimise disruption.

"We are not complacent however and intend to build and improve on the relative success of 2018; with that in mind we remain in discussion with all stakeholders and the Old Hatfield Residents Association, to ensure disruption is minimised."

The festival has a maximum capacity of 25,000, plus staff and bands, and will be finishing at 10pm - earlier than last year's debut in Hatfield Park.

Festival-goers arriving by car will access the site via the A414, with the on-site car park open from 9am onwards.

This will help to keep event traffic away from Old Hatfield and The Ryde estate.

Permit holders will be able to drive through any manned road closure positions.

With the venue's Station Lodge entrance for pedestrians directly opposite the town's railway station, Slam Dunk organisers expect large numbers of people to arrive by train.

"As in previous year it is anticipated a significant proportion of our guests will arrive and leave via public transport," wrote organisers to nearby residents.

"The site and car park will be ready for guests from 09:00 onwards and we are in close contact with Govia Thameslink to ensure that the train provision is maximised.

"Well-established management plans successfully implemented in previous years are being updated and strengthened were appropriate."

Following the festival in Hatfield Park, there will be an official after-party at The Forum Hertfordshire at the University of Hertfordshire.