Slam Dunk Festival announces complete Punk in Drublic stage line-up

PUBLISHED: 16:27 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 26 January 2020

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 Punk in Drublic stage line-up set for Hatfield and Leeds.

Slam Dunk Festival

Organisers of Slam Dunk Festival 2020 have confirmed the full stage line-up for the Punk in Drublic stage set for Hatfield in May.

The touring pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will pitch up at Hatfield Park for the third time on Sunday, May 24.

Fat Mike once again brings the Punk in Drublic music and beer festival to Slam Dunk South in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Promoters have now announced the complete Punk in Drublic stage line-up with The Suicide Machines and Me First and The Gimme Gimmes both joining the bill.

They join the already announced NOFX, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Face to Face and The Vandals.

Slam Dunk 2020 will be co-headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco.

The festival's 2020 line-up also includes Billy Talent, State Chmps, Bury Tomorrow, The Used, The Story So Far, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Young Guns, and Four Year Strong.

Before arriving in Hertfordshire, Slam Dunk Festival North will rock Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 23.

All tickets and info available at www.slamdunkfestival.com

