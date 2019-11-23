Three more added to Punk In Drublic stage line-up set for Slam Dunk Festival 2020
PUBLISHED: 20:04 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:38 23 November 2019
Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.
Organisers of Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk 2020 have confirmed more of the Punk In Drublic stage line-up.
The pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield Park next year on Sunday, May 24.
Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been announced as co-headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2020.
Fat Mike once again presents the Punk In Drublic music and beer festival as part of Slam Dunk.
Three more bands have been added to the Punk In Drublic stage at SDF20.
Joining the already announced NOFX and Pennywise are ska-punk legends and Slam Dunk regulars Reel Big Fish.
Also confirmed are California punk rockers The Vandals and Face to Face, who are both making their Slam Dunk debuts.
More names will be added to the line-up soon.
Next year's festival will be the third time Slam Dunk South has taken place in the grounds of stately home Hatfield House, after previously being held at the University of Hertfordshire across town from 2010 to 2017.
Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, on Saturday, May 23.
For tickets, visit slamdunkfestival.com