No Punk in Drublic at Slam Dunk Festival’s revised 2020 dates

PUBLISHED: 19:24 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:33 01 May 2020

Slam Dunk Festival's rescheduled dates for Hatfield and Leeds in September 2020. Picture: Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk

The Punk in Drublic stage won’t be at Slam Dunk Festival’s rescheduled 2020 dates in Leeds and Hatfield this September.

Slam Dunk Festival 2020Slam Dunk Festival 2020

The pop punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock festival has been forced to postpone May’s events, and Slam Dunk South is now due to return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, September 6.

Headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco have already been confirmed for the rearranged dates.

But Slam Dunk organisers today announced that the revised 2020 line-up will no longer feature the Punk in Drublic line-up.

Posting on its social media channels, Slam Dunk said: “Unfortunately we bring sad news from our friends at Punk in Drublic Festival.

Alkaline Trio have been announced for the revised Slam Dunk Festival 2020 September dates in Hatfield and Leeds. Picture: Jonathan WeinerAlkaline Trio have been announced for the revised Slam Dunk Festival 2020 September dates in Hatfield and Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Weiner

“Due to the different and ever-changing government advice across Europe, it was impossible for them to reschedule their EU run to later in the summer.

“They worked incredibly hard to try and save the situation and we commend them for their efforts.

“We are, of course, already working on bringing in suitable replacements to keep the Punk in Drublic spirit alive at SDF, with the recent addition of Alkaline Trio being a great start!”

Slam Dunk takes over Leeds Temple Newsam the day before arriving in Hertfordshire, although the 2020 festival will only take place if government coronavirus guidelines allow.

The Slam Dunk statement continued: “We are continuing to work hard towards the new festival dates in September, but of course things remain uncertain.

“We don’t have any information that isn’t already available to all of you, and until we have clear guidance from the government going forward, we remain optimistic.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt to have some positivity in all of this and we’re so glad so many of you share that sentiment!”

Promoters are asking festival-goers to hold on to their tickets, and if Slam Dunk 2020 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be able to get a refund or a ticket to next year’s event.

A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.A rainbow over the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Eddy Maynard - Picture supplied by Slam Dunk Festival.

Team SDF added: “Please keep hold of your tickets until we have some firm government guidance either way.

“If the event doesn’t happen in September, you will be able to get a refund or there will be an option to keep your tickets for 2021.

“We as a business do not have your ticket money. It is held with the provider who you bought your tickets from.

“If you bought through slamdunkfestival.com your tickets were provided by seetickets.com. Our other main ticketing provider is Ticketmaster.

“As always we thank you for your patience and support, as an independent festival it means the world.

“Stay safe, stag vigilant, and stay optimistic! We hope to see you all soon.”

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

