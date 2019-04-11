Slam Dunk Festival 2019 stage line-ups and set times in full

Want to know when bands are appearing on stage at this year’s Slam Dunk Festival? Full stage times have been confirmed for Hatfield’s Slam Dunk South and Slam Dunk North 2019 in Leeds.

Organisers of the pop-punk, ska-punk, metal and alternative rock festival set for the grounds of Hatfield House have revealed the Spring May Bank Holiday weekend stage times.

The respective 2019 stage headliners are All Time Low, NOFX, Bullet For My Valentine, Glassjaw, The Menzingers, Plain White T’s, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, and Justin Courtney Pierre from Motion City Soundtrack.

The Monster Energy Stage will feature main headliners All Time Low, with their set running from 8.30pm to 10pm.

There will be no clashes this year between the heavy Jägermeister and Impericon stages, ensuring fans of hardcore and metalcore will be able to catch both line-ups.

Both stages will be housed in one large tent, while the Punk in Drublic stage takeover will be outdoors.

The Dickies Stage and The Marshall Stage will not clash either, with the two stages being positioned next to each other in the Hatfield Park site layout.

There will also be two stages in The Key Club Stage tent, Left Key and Right Key, again with no set clashes.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2019 will take place at new outdoor Leeds location Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 25.

The festival will return to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Sunday, May 26 for Slam Dunk Festival South.

When are the bands appearing on stage?

Here are the set times for bands playing at Slam Dunk Festival South 2019 in Hatfield and Slam Dunk North in Leeds.

• Monster Energy Stage

All Time Low will headline the main stage with a homage to their 2009 third album Nothing Personal.

The stage also features New Found Glory and Neck Deep for a back-to-back supply of alternative bangers.

8.30pm-10pm: All Time Low

7.05pm-8pm: New Found Glory

5.45pm-6.40pm: Neck Deep

4.35pm-5.20pm: Simple Plan

3.30pm-4.10pm: Waterparks

2.25pm-3.05pm: As It Is

1.25pm-2pm: Boston Manor

12.30pm-1pm: WSTR.

• Punk In Drublic Stage

Curated by NOFX’s very own Fat Mike, Slam Dunk’s first Punk In Drublic stage takeover will see NOFX headline, following performances from the likes of Bad Religion, Less Than Jake and Lagwagon.

8.45pm-10pm: NOFX

7.25pm-8.25pm: Bad Religion

6.10pm-7pm: Less Than Jake

5pm-5.45pm: Millencolin (Leeds) / Lagwagon (Hatfield)

3.50pm-4.35pm: Lagwagon (Leeds) / Millencolin (Hatfield)

2.45pm-3.25pm: The Interrupters

1.45pm-2.25pm: Mad Caddies

12.45pm-1.25pm: Anti-Flag

11.55am-12.25pm: The Bombpops.

• Jägermeister Stage

UK metal titans Bullet For My Valentine will mark their Slam Dunk debut with a headline performance on the Jägermeister Stage, which this year is in the big top.

Atreyu will also bring their influential metalcore hybrid to the stage.

8.45pm-10pm: Bullet For My Valentine

6.55pm-7.40pm: Atreyu

5.30pm-6.10pm: Story Of The Year

4.10pm-4.50pm: Silverstein

2.50pm-3.30pm: The Word Alive

1.35pm-2.10pm: Wage War

12.30pm-1pm: The Plot In You.

• Impericon Stage

A Slam Dunk Festival institution, the Impericon Stage will be headlined by New York’s Glassjaw on their Slam Dunk Festival debut.

Bands won’t clash with those on the Jägermeister Stage, with the two .

7.40pm-8.35pm: Glassjaw

6.10pm: 6.55pm: Gallows

4.50pm-5.30pm: The Bronx

3.30pm-4.10pm: Cancer Bats.

2.10pm-2.50pm: Turnstile

1pm-1.35pm: Knocked Loose

12pm-12.30pm: Angel Du$t.

• The Dickies Stage

The Dickies Stage will be headlined by The Menzingers and bands will alternate with the neighbouring Marshall Stage so there are no clashes.

8pm-8.50pm: The Menzingers

6.40pm-7.20pm: Touche Amore

5.20pm-6pm: The Get Up Kids

4pm-4.40pm: Saves The Day

2.40pm-3.20pm: Tigers Jaw

1.25pm-2pm: Tiny Moving Parts

12.15pm-12.50pm: Milk Teeth.

• The Marshall Stage

Hey There Delilah band Plain White T’s will headline the Marshall Stage.

The stage won’t clash with the Dickies Stage.

7.20pm-8pm: Plain White T’s

6pm-6.40pm: Hellogoodbye

4.40pm-5.20pm: Real Friends

3.20pm-4pm: Seaway

2pm-2.40pm: Trophy Eyes.

12.50pm-1.25pm: A Loss For Words

11.45am-12.15pm: William Ryan Key.

• The Key Club Stage

Paying homage to the beloved Leeds institution, The Key Club Stage will feature bands on two alternating stages with no clashes – Left Key Stage and Right Key Stage.

Topping the bill will be electro-rock duo iDKHOW in a Slam Dunk Festival debut performance.

7.40pm-8.25pm: iDKHOW

6.15pm-6.45pm: Grandson

5.15pm-5.45pm: Employed To Serve.

4.15pm-4.45pm: Pagan

3.15pm-3.45pm: Between You & Me

2.15pm-2.45pm: Press To Meco

1.15pm-1.45pm: Hot Milk (Leeds)

12.45pm-1.15pm: Hot Milk (Hatfield)

12.15pm-12.45pm: Kublai Khan.

6.50pm-7.30pm: Lights

5.45pm-6.15pm: Microwave

4.45pm-5.15pm: SHVPES

3.45pm-4.15pm: Our Hollow, Our Home

2.45pm-3.15pm: Story Untold

1.45pm-2.15pm: Wallflower

11.45am-12.15pm: Cruel Hand.

• The Acoustic Stage set times

Temple Newam, Leeds - May 25

8.20pm-8.40pm: Justin Courtney Pierre

7pm-7.20pm: Justin Courtney Pierre

5.45pm-6.05pm: Rob Lynch

4.35pm-4.55pm: Liam Patrick Cromby.

3.25pm-3.45pm: Chas Palmer-Williams

2.25pm-2.45pm: Lizzy Farrall

1.25pm-1.45pm: TiLLie

12.25pm-12.45pm: John Floreani.

Hatfield Park - May 26

8.20pm-8.40pm: Justin Courtney Pierre

7pm-7.20pm: Justin Courtney Pierre

5.45pm-6.05pm: Rob Lynch

4.35pm-4.55pm: Liam Patrick Cromby.

3.25pm-3.45pm: Chas Palmer-Williams

2.25pm-2.45pm: Lizzy Farrall

1.25pm-1.45pm: TiLLie

12.25pm-12.45pm: John Floreani.

• TICKET INFORMATION

Slam Dunk Festival tickets and afterparty tickets for Hatfield are on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com/

Tickets cost £59. Afterparty tickets are sold separately. All subject to booking fees.

Tickets for car parking, coaches from other cities and shuttle busses are available from www.slamdunkfestival.com/

• FESTIVAL TIMES

Festival gates and wristband exchanges will be open from 9am.

The main arena will open from 11am, with first acts on from 11.45am.

All acts will be finished by 10pm, with a 11pm festival curfew.