Coronavirus: Slam Dunk Festival postponed to new September date in Hatfield

Don Broco will still headline Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 in Hatfield after the dates were pushed back to September Supplied by Slam Dunk

Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Slam Dunk Festival South was due to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24.

However, organisers have now put back the pop punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival until September due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Slam Dunk Festival North 2020 will now take place in Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, September 5, instead of the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

The festival will move to Hertfordshire the following day – Sunday, September 6 – for Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park.

A Slam Dunk statement shared on social media read: “For the first time in our 15 years, we have found ourselves being forced into postponing Slam Dunk Festival.

“This is not a decision we wanted to make but are left with no choice.

“In light of the global situation it is within the best interest of public health and wellbeing to postpone the festival until later in the year.

“Furthermore, Leeds City Council have applied a ban to all public events within their grounds, including Temple Newsam, until the end of June.

“So even if a national quarantine or ban had finished by then, #SDF20 still would not be able to happen in May.”

The Slam Dunk team continued: “Since the pandemic broke out, we had been working tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver the festival you all know and love, whilst keeping your health and safety at the forefront of our operations.

“It became very apparent that could not be achieved in the current climate.

“So our focus and hard worked switched, and we have spent the last few days working flat-out to save the situation as best we could.”

Slam Dunk Festival was due to be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco – and both have been confirmed for the rescheduled dates.

Organisers are in the process of revising the full Slam Dunk line-up.

Slam Dunk promoters added: “We are currently reaching out to all the artists on the line-up and we’ve had an overwhelmingly positive reaction, thus locking in a large percentage of the announced line-up for September, including headliners Don Broco and Sum 41.

“It has taken us until now to address this publicly because we have chosen to reschedule instead of cancel, and with multiple artists playing this year, countless suppliers and contractors, and an army of staff/crew there is a huge amount to co-ordinate to make this reschedule happen.

“We have a great deal to sort out with an enormous amount of moving parts to consider – please, please bear with us while we do so.

“We know a great many of you will have already made plans by booking transport and accommodation for the original dates and for that we apologise for the inconvenience.

“However, we know a number of hotels and transport companies are now allowing free amendments to bookings so we hope the majority of you can take advantage of that.

“Additional add-ons, like parking tickets, afterparty tickets and shuttle buses will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

“With all that being said, please remember we are an independent company with a very small team who work relentlessly around the year to deliver this festival to you.

“Of course none of us wanted this but the decision has been made in the interest of the safety for our bands, staff and all of you.

“It is a decision that puts not just our passion, but our livelihoods in the balance like so many others in so many industries as a result of this pandemic. “We are publicly appealing now to all of you – to hold onto your tickets.

“We promise to provide the festival you know and love, just a later date.

“We are fans just like you, and this is the scariest time we have faced as a business.

“We truly appreciate all the time, money and love you have invested into our festival over the years, and we need you now more than ever.”

For further details, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com