From Hatfield to Paris for Slam Dunk Festival 2020

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 France Slam Dunk Festival 2020 France

Music festival Slam Dunk is crossing the English Channel this year for the first Slam Dunk France.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Slam Dunk Festival will visit France in 2020. Slam Dunk Festival will visit France in 2020.

Just days after visiting Hatfield, the touring pop-punk and alt-rock festival will venture to mainland Europe.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2020 will take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24.

Returning to an inner-city format, Slam Dunk Festival France is set to land in Paris on Saturday, May 30, taking over two adjacent venues in France's capital city.

Tickets for #SDFF20 live at La Cigale on Saturday 30th May are on-sale NOW!!



Early Bird Tickets - https://t.co/LVMIdRJvQZ



General Admission Tickets -https://t.co/LVMIdRJvQZ



All tickets & info @ https://t.co/hb34060DHG pic.twitter.com/XCIvaeXr8k — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) January 23, 2020

There will be 10 artists appearing on the French bill, with five acts already announced and more of the line-up to be revealed across two stages.

So far, The Used, Four Year Strong and Grayscale will join French artists Chunk! No Captain Chunk! and Landmvrks on their home turf at neighbouring venues La Cigale and La Boule Noir.

On Slam Dunk's European debut, festival director Ben Ray said: "We're super happy to announce that Slam Dunk Festival is going across the Channel for the first time.

Slam Dunk Festival will visit France in 2020. Slam Dunk Festival will visit France in 2020.

"We hope this is the start of us building a Slam Dunk home in France and we want to grow this into something amazing over the next few years."

Slam Dunk Festival France will complete the inaugural line-up at a later date.

Tickets for Slam Dunk France went on sale this week and are available from www.slamdunkmusic.com