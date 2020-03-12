Hatfield music festival Slam Dunk still 'going ahead as planned'

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield on Sunday, May 24. Slam Dunk Festival

Organisers of Slam Dunk have confirmed the rock festival will 'go ahead as planned' in Hatfield this May, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal, emo and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 24 for Slam Dunk Festival South 2020.

The two-site touring festival also takes place in Leeds' Temple Newsam Park the day before arriving in Hertfordshire.

With the threat of large gatherings being postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fears, Slam Dunk promoters have confirmed today via the festival's social media channels that this year's event is still on - although the situation could change between now and the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

Following today's emergency Government Cobra committee meeting, Britain moved from the 'contain' phase of the coronavirus crisis to the 'delay' phase.

However, the Government has stopped short of banning mass public events - such as Slam Dunk Festival, which attracts thousands of music fans each year.

Organisers will be 'monitoring the situation' over the coming weeks and festival-goers will get a refund if Slam Dunk is called off.

A Slam Dunk statement regarding COVID-19 posted on the festival's Facebook page read: 'Slam Dunk Festival is going ahead as planned.

'The only way it would be cancelled is if the Government banned large outdoor events for a period of time which included the dates of the festival.

'We will, of course, be monitoring the situation, taking advice from all relevant agencies, and will comment further if anything changes.

'Please rest assured if the event is cancelled your ticket will be refunded.'

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 in Hatfield will be headlined by Don Broco and Sum 41.

This May's festival will be the third time it has been held in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House.

Slam Dunk South was previously staged across town at the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus and the Forum Hertfordshire entertainment venue.

The day before Slam Dunk returns to Hatfield, American rockers A Day to Remember are due to host a huge outdoor concert on the same festival site.

Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for more on the festival and to buy tickets.