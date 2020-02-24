Slam Dunk Festival 2020 confirms complete Jägermeister Stage line-up

Slam Dunk Festival 2020 will take place in Leeds on Saturday, May 23 and Hatfield on Sunday, May 24. Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival organisers have revealed the complete line-up for the Jägermeister Stage set to rock Hatfield Park this May.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The complete stage line-up for the Jägermeister Stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2020. The complete stage line-up for the Jägermeister Stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2020.

The pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Promoters have confirmed the final two acts completing the Jägermeister Stage line-up - Canadian hardcore group Counterparts and Brit metallers Blood Youth.

Celebrating 10 years of the now-synonymous Slam Dunk x Jägermeister pairing, the latest additions join the previously announced stage headliners While She Sleeps on the 2020 bill.

The Jägermeister arena will also include sets this year by Refused, Your Demise, Stray From the Path, Comeback Kid and Deez Nuts.

This is the second full Slam Dunk Festival 2020 stage line-up to be confirmed following the Punk In Drublic stage takeover.

As well as arriving in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House on May 24 for Slam Dunk South, the 2020 festival will also visit Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, May 23.

Both festival sites will also host an outdoor concert by A Day to Remember this May on the day they are not hosting Slam Dunk.

Speaking on their return to Slam Dunk and Jägermeister appearance, Counterparts vocalist Brendan Murphy said: "Slam Dunk is one of the best festivals we've ever been a part of, and we're so stoked to do it again.

"If we got asked to fly across the world for two shows for any other festival, I'd be p***ing myself laughing but for Slam Dunk, we're there.

"Not only does the fest rock, but we get to see some of our closest friends and some of our favourite bands as well. Literally cannot wait."

Meanwhile, Blood Youth said: "We're stoked to be playing Slam Dunk 2020.

"This festival took a chance on us four years ago when we were first getting started and we've been eager to return ever since.

"We're coming back to SD with a heavier sound and even bigger show. See you there."

In addition to the headline performance from Sheffield's While She Sleeps and highly anticipated return of Counterparts, the Jägermeister Stage will play host to punks Refused, welcome the reunion of homegrown hardcore in Your Demise, and give way to the visceral Stray From The Path.

Fellow Canadians and heavy icons Comeback Kid will be stepping onto the coveted stage following an unmissable performance from Australian mob Deez Nuts and an opening performance from Blood Youth.

Sum 41 and Don Broco will headline the main stages.

General admission tickets to Slam Dunk Festival are now £75.90, including booking fee.

VIP tickets to both Slam Dunk North and Slam Dunk South are now sold out.

For more information, or to purchase festival tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com.