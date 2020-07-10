Advanced search

Slam Dunk 2021 headliners announced for Hatfield music festival

PUBLISHED: 13:15 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 16 July 2020

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield.

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield.

Supplied by Slam Dunk

Music festival organisers have confirmed the Slam Dunk 2021 headliners set for Hatfield.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam DunkSlam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk

The pop-punk, metal, ska punk and alternative rock festival was due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House in May with Sum 41 and Don Broco headlining.

That all-day bash at the Hertfordshire stately home was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Promoters initially rescheduled the festival for September this year, but then abandoned those plans due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

Slam Dunk organisers have now confirmed that 2020’s headliners will still top the bill in Hatfield Park and Leeds Temple Newsam next May.

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big FishThe Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

Don Broco and Sum 41 join the already announced NOFX and the Punk In Drublic stage takeover on the Slam Dunk 2021 line-up, with more to be confirmed.

A post from organisers on Slam Dunk’s Instagram page read: “We are overwhelmed by the support you have shown by keeping hold of your tickets for next year, so many thanks to you all.

“We are glad to say that the line-up will remain very similar to the one that you bought your tickets for, and we should be able to bring you more announcements soon.

“We are pleased to say our 2020 headliners are confirmed to return for 2021! #SDF2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 & Don Broco.

“Add to that the previously announced return of NOFX and their Punk In Drublic Stage!

“Thank you for your patience on this, we are currently busy confirming up the rest of the line-up and hopefully will be able to announce this in the next few weeks.”

Bedford band Don Broco posted on social media: “If you missed the news last week - we’re stoked to be returning for Slam Dunk ‘21!!!”

As well as NOFX, the Punk In Drublic Stage will feature performances from Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Face to Face and The Vandals.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 will take place in Hatfield on Sunday, May 30.

The festival’s North leg in Leeds is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.

Tickets for the music festival are available at SDF2020 rates until October when promoters will introduce a new price for 2021.

You can get yours at www.slamdunkfestival.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Boy, 17, in ‘stable condition’ after Welwyn Garden City stabbing

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing near Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City Train Station closed

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

‘Up to 50’ people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pubs in Welwyn Hatfield have headless horses, interesting ales and tons of history

The Eight Bells in Hatfield, The White Horse in Burnham Green and The Plume of Feathers in Tewin. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

CCTV images released after Potters Bar cannabis drug deal reached Scotland

CCTV images have been released after cannabis was sent to Scotland at a Post Office on Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

LGTBQ+ motion raised by Potters Bar councillors passed by Hertsmere

Labour Potters Bar councillors Christian Gray and Chris Myers. Picture: Supplied.

Slam Dunk 2021 headliners announced for Hatfield music festival

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield.

Charlie Ruff makes short trip from Wingate & Finchley to be latest Potters Bar Town signing

Charlie Ruff (number 16) scored his first Wingate & Finchley goal in March 2019 against Potters Bar Town. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Host your own Battle Proms picnic party at home this weekend

Host a Battle Proms Picnic Party this weekend when the concert series should have been thrilling revellers in the grounds of Hatfield House. Picture: Supplied by Battle Proms

Construction work to expand neonatal unit at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital is under way

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Lister Neonatal Big Build extension. From left, nursing services manager Deloris Brown, Lister Neonatal Unit Families' Group chairman Glyn Doggett, East and North Herts NHS Trust chief executive Nick Carver, families' group committee member Lauren Paine and neonatal consultant Jonathan Kefas. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity.