Slam Dunk 2021 headliners announced for Hatfield music festival

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. Supplied by Slam Dunk

Music festival organisers have confirmed the Slam Dunk 2021 headliners set for Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk

The pop-punk, metal, ska punk and alternative rock festival was due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House in May with Sum 41 and Don Broco headlining.

That all-day bash at the Hertfordshire stately home was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Promoters initially rescheduled the festival for September this year, but then abandoned those plans due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

Slam Dunk organisers have now confirmed that 2020’s headliners will still top the bill in Hatfield Park and Leeds Temple Newsam next May.

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

Don Broco and Sum 41 join the already announced NOFX and the Punk In Drublic stage takeover on the Slam Dunk 2021 line-up, with more to be confirmed.

A post from organisers on Slam Dunk’s Instagram page read: “We are overwhelmed by the support you have shown by keeping hold of your tickets for next year, so many thanks to you all.

“We are glad to say that the line-up will remain very similar to the one that you bought your tickets for, and we should be able to bring you more announcements soon.

“We are pleased to say our 2020 headliners are confirmed to return for 2021! #SDF2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 & Don Broco.

“Add to that the previously announced return of NOFX and their Punk In Drublic Stage!

“Thank you for your patience on this, we are currently busy confirming up the rest of the line-up and hopefully will be able to announce this in the next few weeks.”

Bedford band Don Broco posted on social media: “If you missed the news last week - we’re stoked to be returning for Slam Dunk ‘21!!!”

As well as NOFX, the Punk In Drublic Stage will feature performances from Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Face to Face and The Vandals.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 will take place in Hatfield on Sunday, May 30.

The festival’s North leg in Leeds is scheduled for Saturday, May 29.

Tickets for the music festival are available at SDF2020 rates until October when promoters will introduce a new price for 2021.

You can get yours at www.slamdunkfestival.com