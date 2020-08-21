Advanced search

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up set to be announced

PUBLISHED: 19:36 23 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:44 24 August 2020

Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Richards

Slam Dunk organisers are set to announce the full list of returning bands for next year’s festival in Hatfield after confirming three from the 2020 line-up.

The annual pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival is due to return to Hatfield for Slam Dunk Festival South on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

This year’s festival in Hatfield Park was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have now confirmed that scheduled 2020 co-headliners Sum 41, along with Billy Talent and The Used, will all feature on the Slam Dunk 2021 line-up poster.

They join the already announced return of the Punk In Drublic stage takeover featuring NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish.

The remainder of the Slam Dunk 2020 line-up returning for the festival in 2021 will be announced on Monday, August 24.

Of the return of Fat Lip and In Too Deep Canadian rockers Sum 41, Billy Talent and The Used, the festival posted on its Instagram page: “ALL 3 ARE BACK!

“Full and final list of returning artists from 2020 will be released on Monday at 5pm.

“Limited tickets remain on sale at 2020 prices, so get yours now from www.slamdunkfestival.com

Promoters initially tried to rearrange this year’s festival for September but director Ben Ray eventually decided to cancel Slam Dunk 2020 and return next May.

At the time, Ben Ray said in a statement: “It is with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Slam Dunk Festival 2020 is postponed to 2021.

“We hung on to hope for as long as we could but with so many factors against us, we have had to accept the fact that it can’t go ahead.

“We had worked so hard to move it from May to September and with that we thought we had saved it for you, but sadly the outlook is not any better.”

Slam Dunk Festival North 2021 is scheduled to take place in Leeds Newsam Park on Saturday, May 29, with the festival moving south the following day and returning to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire for the third time.

