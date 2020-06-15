Advanced search

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up: Punk in Drublic stage announced

PUBLISHED: 18:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 15 June 2020

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

Slam Dunk Festival

Organisers of Hatfield’s Slam Dunk Festival have confirmed the Punk In Drublic stage line-up for 2021.

With Slam Dunk 2020 cancelled this year, the pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alternative rock festival will now return to Hatfield in May 2021.

Slam Dunk Festival South will take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Promoters of the music festival have announced NOFX, Pennywise, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, The Vandals and Face to Face will play the Punk In Drublic stage at Slam Dunk in Hertfordshire next year.

Comeback Kid, Days N Daze and new additions The Baboon Show, who are all signed up for Punk In Drublic’s European tour, will also play Slam Dunk but on other stages.

The festival posted on Instagram: “We are pleased to announce the first bands for 2021 alongside the European tour announcement of @punkindrublicfestival.

“We’re excited to announce @nofx, @_pennywise, @gimmegimmesband, @reelbigfish, @vandalsofficial & @facetofacemusic will be back joining us for #SDF21

“Also on the tour but playing on other stages at Slam Dunk is @comebackkid_hc, @daysndazeofficial, and new addition @thebaboonshowofficial.

“Lookout for the next announcement coming next very soon. #SDF21”

As well as Slam Dunk South in the grounds of Hatfield House, the festival will also take over Leeds Temple Newsam on Saturday, May 29 for Slam Dunk North.

For more on Slam Dunk 2021, and to buy tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com

