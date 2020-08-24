Slam Dunk organisers announce festival’s returning acts for 2021
PUBLISHED: 19:26 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 24 August 2020
Slam Dunk organisers have revealed more of the artists set to return for the music festival’s 15th anniversary in 2021.
The pop-punk, metal, ska punk and alternative rock festival is due to take place in Hatfield in May 2021.
After this year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Slam Dunk South is set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.
Joining headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco on the SDF2021 line-up will be Canadians Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Used, Code Orange, State Champs, The Story So Far, Motion City Soundtrack, and Young Guns.
All were due to play Slam Dunk this year but will now perform in the grounds of Hatfield House in 2021.
Bury Tomorrow, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, The Wonder Years and many more artists will be returning from the original 2020 bill.
The Punk in Drublic stage also returns in 2021 featuring NOFX, Pennywise, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, The Vandals and Face to Face.
Promoters initially tried to rearrange this year’s festival for September but they eventually decided to cancel Slam Dunk 2020 and return next year.
Slam Dunk Festival director Ben Ray said: “Not delivering Slam Dunk Festival in 2020 was hard, but with 2021 being the 15th anniversary we will be sure to make it a special one for us all.
“With overwhelming support shown by our fans by keeping hold of their tickets, I felt it was important to try to give them as many of the artists they bought their tickets for as possible.
“Therefore I’m so happy to be able to confirm the majority will be returning.”
Music fans will be pleased to hear that Young Guns will still be bringing their highly-anticipated ‘All Our Kings Are Dead’ performance to Slam Dunk 2021.
We Are The In Crowd and Your Demise reunions are also set to take place on the Slam Dunk Festival stages.
Celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary, Slam Dunk Festival will complete its 2021 line-up with new additions to the bill later this year.
However, there will be no more 2020 artists added to next year’s festival.
As well as Slam Dunk South in Hatfield, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 29.
All 2020 tickets remain valid for 2021.
Limited festival tickets remain at 2020 prices and are available from www.slamdunkfestival.com
• SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2021 ARTISTS
HEADLINERS: SUM 41 and DON BROCO
LINE-UP
3OH!3
A
BASEMENT
BILLY TALENT
BLOOD YOUTH
BURY TOMORROW
CHUNK NO CAPTAIN CHUNK
CODE ORANGE
COMEBACK KID
COUNTERPARTS
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
DAYS N DAZE
DEEZ NUTS
DREAM STATE
FACE TO FACE
FOUR YEAR STRONG
FREE THROW
GREYSCALE
HANDS LIKE HOUSES
I AM THE AVALANCHE
ICE NINE KILLS
ISSUES
KNUCKLE PUCK
MAYDAY PARADE
ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK
MOVEMENTS
NOFX
NORMANDIE
PENNYWISE
POPES OF CHILITOWN
REEL BIG FISH
ROAM
SLEEP ON IT
SPUNGE
STATE CHAMPS
STATIC DRESS
STRAY FROM THE PATH
THE BABOON SHOW
THE BOTTOM LINE
THE FAIM
THE STORY SO FAR
THE VANDALS
THE WONDER YEARS
THIS WILD LIFE
TRASH BOAT
VUKOVI
WARGASM
WE ARE THE IN CROWD
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
WITH CONFIDENCE
YOUNG GUNS
YOUR DEMISE
YOURS TRULY
ZEBRAHEAD
