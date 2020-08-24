Slam Dunk organisers announce festival’s returning acts for 2021

Don Broco will co-headline Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. Picture: supplied by Slam Dunk Festival Supplied by Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk organisers have revealed more of the artists set to return for the music festival’s 15th anniversary in 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organisers have confirrmed the returning bands for the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. Picture: Slam Dunk Organisers have confirrmed the returning bands for the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up. Picture: Slam Dunk

The pop-punk, metal, ska punk and alternative rock festival is due to take place in Hatfield in May 2021.

After this year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Slam Dunk South is set for Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.

Joining headliners Sum 41 and Don Broco on the SDF2021 line-up will be Canadians Billy Talent, While She Sleeps, The Used, Code Orange, State Champs, The Story So Far, Motion City Soundtrack, and Young Guns.

The Used have been confirmed for the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up in Hatfield. Picture: Brian Cox The Used have been confirmed for the Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up in Hatfield. Picture: Brian Cox

All were due to play Slam Dunk this year but will now perform in the grounds of Hatfield House in 2021.

Bury Tomorrow, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, The Wonder Years and many more artists will be returning from the original 2020 bill.

The Punk in Drublic stage also returns in 2021 featuring NOFX, Pennywise, Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Reel Big Fish, The Vandals and Face to Face.

Promoters initially tried to rearrange this year’s festival for September but they eventually decided to cancel Slam Dunk 2020 and return next year.

Slam Dunk Festival director Ben Ray said: “Not delivering Slam Dunk Festival in 2020 was hard, but with 2021 being the 15th anniversary we will be sure to make it a special one for us all.

“With overwhelming support shown by our fans by keeping hold of their tickets, I felt it was important to try to give them as many of the artists they bought their tickets for as possible.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk

“Therefore I’m so happy to be able to confirm the majority will be returning.”

Music fans will be pleased to hear that Young Guns will still be bringing their highly-anticipated ‘All Our Kings Are Dead’ performance to Slam Dunk 2021.

We Are The In Crowd and Your Demise reunions are also set to take place on the Slam Dunk Festival stages.

Sum 41, Billy Talent and The Used are due to play Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. Picture: Slam Dunk Sum 41, Billy Talent and The Used are due to play Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield. Picture: Slam Dunk

Celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary, Slam Dunk Festival will complete its 2021 line-up with new additions to the bill later this year.

However, there will be no more 2020 artists added to next year’s festival.

As well as Slam Dunk South in Hatfield, the festival will also visit Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on Saturday, May 29.

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish

All 2020 tickets remain valid for 2021.

Limited festival tickets remain at 2020 prices and are available from www.slamdunkfestival.com

Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Richards Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Richards

• SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL 2021 ARTISTS

HEADLINERS: SUM 41 and DON BROCO

LINE-UP

3OH!3

A

BASEMENT

BILLY TALENT

BLOOD YOUTH

BURY TOMORROW

CHUNK NO CAPTAIN CHUNK

CODE ORANGE

COMEBACK KID

COUNTERPARTS

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

DAYS N DAZE

DEEZ NUTS

DREAM STATE

FACE TO FACE

FOUR YEAR STRONG

FREE THROW

GREYSCALE

HANDS LIKE HOUSES

I AM THE AVALANCHE

ICE NINE KILLS

ISSUES

KNUCKLE PUCK

MAYDAY PARADE

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

MOVEMENTS

NOFX

NORMANDIE

PENNYWISE

POPES OF CHILITOWN

REEL BIG FISH

ROAM

SLEEP ON IT

SPUNGE

STATE CHAMPS

STATIC DRESS

STRAY FROM THE PATH

THE BABOON SHOW

THE BOTTOM LINE

THE FAIM

THE STORY SO FAR

THE VANDALS

THE WONDER YEARS

THIS WILD LIFE

TRASH BOAT

VUKOVI

WARGASM

WE ARE THE IN CROWD

WHILE SHE SLEEPS

WITH CONFIDENCE

YOUNG GUNS

YOUR DEMISE

YOURS TRULY

ZEBRAHEAD

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.